The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated in Mumbai following a traditional puja performed by Nita Ambani on Ramnavmi, seeking the almighty’s blessings ahead of the launch of the cultural center. The center, known as NMACC, aims to promote art and creativity in the community.

Given the Ambanis’ known inclination for hosting extravagant parties, it was unsurprising that the inauguration of NMACC was another star-studded event. The ceremony was attended by a plethora of Bollywood megastars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and many others. In addition, the occasion was graced by the presence of several top Western celebrities, such as supermodel Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, among others.



In this article, we take a look at the net worth of the stars that came all the way from the West to grace the mega gala.

Tom Holland

British actor Tom Holland, best known for his role as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been known to lead a relatively low-key life outside of his work, and he keeps his personal life private.

As of 2021, Tom Holland’s estimated net worth is around $25 million, Lifestyle Asia reported. Along with his work as Spider-Man, Holland has also starred in other successful films such as The Impossible, In the Heart of the Sea, and The Lost City of Z.

Zendaya

Zendaya, an American actress, singer, and model, began her career as a child model and backup dancer before gaining fame for her role as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up.

She has since starred in a number of films, including The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Malcolm & Marie. In addition to her acting career, Zendaya has also released music and is a prominent advocate for social justice causes. She has won numerous awards for her work, including an Emmy for her role in the HBO series Euphoria.



The 25-year-old, who made her relationship with actor Tom Holland official in 2021, is reportedly sitting on an estimated net worth of $20 million, Lifestyle Asia reported.

Penelope Cruz

Penélope Cruz Sánchez is a Spanish actress who began her acting career in the early 1990s and gained international recognition for her performances in movies such as All About My Mother, Volver, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Nine.

Cruz has been nominated for numerous awards for her acting, including Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and BAFTA Awards, and has won several, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

As of 2023, Penélope Cruz’s net worth is estimated to be around $85 million. Along with her acting career, she is also a spokesperson for several brands and has been the face of companies like L’Oreal and Ralph Lauren.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and producer, who rose to fame as a member of the Jonas Brothers band. He has since pursued a successful solo music career and has also acted in movies and television shows. The 30-year-old married Priyanka Chopra in 2018.

As of 2023, Nick Jonas’ net worth is estimated to be around $70 million. He has earned his wealth primarily through his music career. He has also earned money through endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Coca-Cola, and Sprint.

In terms of lifestyle, Nick Jonas has been known to enjoy the finer things in life. He owns multiple properties, including a $20 million home in Beverly Hills and a $6.5 million penthouse in New York City. He is also an avid car collector and has been spotted driving cars like a Lamborghini Huracan and a Tesla Model S.