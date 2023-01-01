Toast to the holiday season and to 2023 with DIY cocktails

The long-awaited festive season is here! A joyous time of year with an abundance of triumphant drinking extravaganzas, magnificent feasts, absurd gifts, and stupendous parties. As we prepare to cozy up for the holiday season and welcome in the New Year and toast new beginnings, doing so with a celebratory, bubbling cocktail in hand is a tradition that will surely never fade. If you are counting down the strokes until midnight on New Year’s Eve hosting a stupendous party with loved ones or celebrating with a fantastic feast, such wonderous festive occasions call for the noblest serves.

The winter selection features festive flavours that remind us of holidays past. Ingredients include lemons, oranges, cucumbers, and apples; all of which pair perfectly in a cocktail or two. See below for a selection of tantalizing tipples to create moments of joy beyond reason.

Werther’s Hot Toddy

For the freezing, frosty cold north tries your hand at Werther’s Hot Toddy. It’s a season of entertaining and you can make this warm comforting drink in big batches and have it ready for your guests on arrival. A perfect alternative to mulled wine and egg nog, it’s a crowd-pleaser.

INGREDIENTS

· 1 part Grant’s Whisky

· ½ part fresh lemon juice

· 6 parts water

· 10-piece(s) Werther’s hard caramel candies, crushed (can use alpenlibe if werther’s isn’t available)

· 1 (2-inch) cinnamon stick

· Garnish: Optional* Lemon slice and cinnamon stick

DIRECTIONS

· Combine water, 5 Werther’s candies, and cinnamon sticks in a small saucepan. Heat over medium until candies dissolve. Remove from heat; discard the cinnamon stick.

· Dip the rim of a mug into caramel sauce; dip into crushed Werther’s candies. Set aside.

· Add lemon juice. Carefully pour into a prepared mug and garnish with lemon slices and cinnamon sticks, if desired.

Brown Sugar Old Fashion

For those who like their cocktails to be spirit-forward here’s a twist on a classic old-fashioned. The molasses in the brown sugar plays beautifully with the rich fruit and vanilla character of whiskey. Nothing screams “Christmas” like this Brown Sugar Old Fashion.

INGREDIENTS

· 2 parts Grant’s Whisky

· 2 dashes of Angostura bitters

· ½ part Packed brown sugar

· ½ part Water

· Ice

· Garnish: Orange peel and cinnamon stick

DIRECTIONS

· Add sugar, water, and bitters to a glass of your choice.

· Muddle until sugar is dissolved.

· Add Grant’s and ice to the glass.

· Stir to combine.

· Garnish with orange peel and cinnamon stick if for added flavor.

Hendrick’s Hot Gin Old Fashioned

Warm the cockles of any cocktail party with the jubilantly magnificent Hot Gin Old Fashioned. If you have yet to try a hot old fashioned with gin then hold on to your wooly hat, for you are in for a festive treat.

INGREDIENTS

· 2 parts (50mL) Hendrick’s Gin

· 1/4 (10mL) sugar syrup

· 3 dash orange bitters

· 2 parts (50mL) boiling water with a twist of orange

DIRECTIONS

· Gently heat first 3 ingredients in a pan. Add 50mL boiling water.

· Serve in a tankard or teacup and garnish with an orange twist.

Hendrick’s Hot Spiced Apple

The magic of a festive party demands the delicious and warming wonder of the Hot Spiced Apple. This is an uproariously enjoyable marriage of hot apple cider and your favourite Hendrick’s Gin to welcome guests in.

INGREDIENTS (Serves 4)

· 1 part (150mL) Hendrick’s Gin

· 5 parts (750mL) spiced apple juice

· 2 cloves

· 2 crushed cardamom

· 2-star anise

· Juniper berries

· Peel of 1 orange

DIRECTIONS

· Simmer the apple juice with spices in a pan.

· Add Hendrick’s Gin in a tankard or teacup, and garnish with 3 slices of apple and a dusting of nutmeg.

Also Read A complete guide on how to read and understand whiskey labels

Mighty Mizaru

INGREDIENTS

· 60ml Monkey Shoulder

· Orange Marmalade- 2 bars spoons

· 20ml –Lime juice

· Clarified with 30ml Milk

· Shiraz wine float

METHOD

· Combine all the ingredients except wine, then put the mixture of monkey, jam and lime into the milk so that it curdles.

· Clarify the mixture using a coffee filter and then batch the mixture.

· Pour the mixture in an old-fashioned glass over a block of ice.

· Pour red wine over the top to float

Cheers!!!