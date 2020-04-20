Tirupati darshan bookings: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams set to refund pilgrims; check details

After cross examining the claims made by devotees with its database, the money of all the devotees will be deposited into their bank accounts.

COVID-19 lockdown: Good news for Tirupati pilgrims who made online bookings for arjita sevas! The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to refund the arjita sevas booked by devotees in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19. All the arjita sevas booked between March 13 and May 31 will be refunded to the devotees accounts, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said in a statement on its website. The refund will be facilitated by the IT department of TTD for all tickets booked through e-Darshana counters, post office and online bookings.

TTD IT department has commenced steps to refund all arjita sevas booked during the period of lockdown and beyond from March 13-May 31, a Public Relations Officer of TTD said in a statement.

All the devotees can send their tickets, bank account number along with the IFSC code to the TTD helpline email id helpdesk@tirumala.org. After cross examining the claims made by devotees with its database, the money of all the devotees will be deposited into their bank accounts, the TTD statement on their website added.

Devotees criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country book tickets for the special darshan of the temple called arjita seva. The decision by the TTD has been taken as all the public places including religious places in the country have been shut during the nationwide lockdown. Taking pre-emptive precaution, the TTD has not only cancelled the tickets booked till 3rd of May when the lockdown ends but way beyond for the whole month of May.

Even after the lockdown is lifted by the government, inter-state travel movement of people for non-essential works is likely to be regulated. People on their part will also caution against assembling at open and public places for the fear of the pandemic. Hence the TTD has decided to return the tickets for the whole month of May. The TTD did not disclose whether the tickets booked for beyond the month of May will be facilitated or refunded back.