Lord Balaji shrine completes cleansing ritual! Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to conduct Ugadi Asthanam on March 25

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: No Tirupati Balaji darshan for pilgrims but temple rituals will continue at the sacred hill shrine dedicated to Lord Balaji! Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the administrative body of the Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati, has conducted a temple cleansing ritual ‘Kovil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ at Srivari temple ahead of the sacred Ugadi festival tomorrow. Details are provided on the TTD website. In continuation and as part of the above-mentioned ritual conducted at the shrine, it may be noted that the Tirumanjanam ritual is performed from 6 AM to 9 AM, with the entire cleaning process taking place from Ananda Nilayam to Bangaru vakili, with an aromatic mixture known as ‘Parimalam’.

Therefore, the Lord Venkateswaraswamy temple is set to conduct the ‘Ugadi Asthanam’ on March 25. Only a few people will be a part of the sacred ‘Ugadi Asthanam’ as Tirupati darshan booking has been suspended till further notice by the temple authorities and all offerings that have been booked and paid for by devotees is set to be refunded back to them. As a part of the same, Tirumanjanam ritual is performed from 6 am to 9am. The process of cleansing will be carried from Ananda Nilayam to Bangaru vakili with Parimalam, an aromatic mixture.

Tirupati Ugadi Asthanam on March 25

Given the restrictions placed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ugadi Asthanam festival at Srivari temple will not be open to all. Only few persons are going to attend the ceremony at Lord Balaji temple on March 25.

The deities will be brought to the inside temple in a pradakshina of the Dwaja sthambham, according to the update provided on TTD website. Following this, new silk ‘vastram’ will be offered to the ‘Mula virat’ and the ‘utsava’ idols, followed by the ‘Panchanga sravanam.’ Thereafter, the Ugadi asthanam is conducted at the Bangaru Vakili by the Agama pundits and archakas in a traditional manner.

In the temple town of Tirupati, local reports say that many malls and retail shops continued functioning though the state government had announced lock down. Following this, municipal, revenue and police officials in Tirupati had to forcefully close down those retail shops and malls that had remained open and non-compliant with the state government’s restrictions, Hans India has reported.