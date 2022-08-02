Tips for staying healthy and fit during this monsoon

By Dr. Suresh Sisodia,

The rainy season is often welcomed with zeal, owing to the relief it provides from India’s scorching summer. However, one must never overlook the perils that the season might bring. As per many health experts, the monsoon season exposes us to water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, hepatitis, bacillary dysentery, typhoid, cholera, amoebic dysentery, and potentially lethal infections such as dengue and malaria. Henceforth, it is essential to incorporate some precautionary measures into our everyday life to avoid catching these diseases. In addition to this, integrating the required steps to boost immunity while navigating the seasonal transition is critical to minimizing the chance of developing these diseases.

Let us take a look at some of the easy-to-implement yet effective precautionary measures that will save you from the deadly water-borne diseases this monsoon:

A healthy lifestyle should include physical activity

Keep a consistent physical activity routine at home if access to a gym is impractical owing to rainfall or you are hesitant due to the coronavirus. It is not necessary to invest in heavy gym equipments to maintain a healthy workout program, but it is necessary to maintain a routine for the body to raise the heart rate and build some extra strength. Some sets of push-ups, jumping jacks, planks, squats, and lunges are examples of impactful workout activities that can easily be done from the comfort of your home to enhance physical strength. Yoga is also a good option because it is believed to help or lessen respiratory difficulties. Regular exercise of the muscles and joints will keep the bones lubricated and healthy.

A clean environment is necessary

The rainy season contributes towards the development of germs, which deteriorates human fundamental health and immunity. Furthermore, rainfall loss through numerous locations makes surfaces conducive to fungus development. There is substantial epidemiological evidence to suggest that occupants of wet or moldy houses are at a higher risk of respiratory difficulties, respiratory tract infections, and asthma exacerbation.

Not to mention that downpours enhance the likelihood of mosquito breeding, which serves as a vector for life-threatening infections such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. Infectious illnesses are becoming more common due to the rapid human intake of contaminated water or food manufactured with such water. Drinking contaminated water daily may damage key organs such as the liver, kidneys, bladder, and lungs.

Puddling of rainwater should be reduced to prevent mosquito breeding, especially around homes and offices. Alternatively, kerosene oil should be applied. During the monsoon season, remaining properly clothed and applying mosquito repellent to exposed body areas is critical for avoiding mosquito bites.

Water consumption from a trusted source:

The typical water faucet in our homes is not the best source for drinking. The water supplying authorities practice the best purification methods, yet water contamination occurs while flowing in pipelines. This occurs due to the long-distance route before reaching our home or the extra burden on water treatment facilities. This is owing to the high degree of pollutants in the source water during the rainy season.

As a result, the water in the house’s tank is tainted with pollutants that a standard tap filter cannot remove. While this water may be suitable for washing, laundry, or bathing, it is not fit for drinking or cooking. Hence, depending on the water quality, one should either boil the water or employ water purifying equipment before consumption. Furthermore, because numerous pollutants accumulate in the filter of a water purifier over time, one must have their water purifier serviced on a regular basis.

Boosting your immunity is the key

It goes without saying that it is a non-negotiable to include nutritional foods in your regular diet, which also helps increase general immunity during a pandemic and rainy season. Examples of these include hot soups, probiotics, broccoli, green leafy vegetables, turmeric, garlic, ginger, citrus fruits, and other meals. Home-cooked meals are not only required on the covid-battling grounds; they are also highly suggested during the monsoon season. Simultaneously, fruits and vegetables should be fresh and rinsed with filtered water before cooking. Additionally, drink alkaline water instead than essential water because alkaline water has several immunity-boosting and antioxidant properties. It is incredibly good for one’s general health.

Personal hygiene in check

Personal hygiene is paramount during the monsoon season. Wet, damp clothes and footwear can serve as a breeding environment for microorganisms. Thus, it is critical to wear clean, dry clothing and footwear. One should ensure to take a shower as soon as they get home, and it is advised to add a few drops of antiseptic liquid to the water. Hands should be washed properly before and after eating, using the restroom, cleaning, sneezing, coughing, petting, and so on. Walking in dirty water on the streets should be avoided; if you must, wash your feet. Keeping a safe distance from moist walls is also critical since they allow infection-causing microorganisms.



(The author is Senior Vice President, Havells India Ltd. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)