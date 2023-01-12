9 tips for healthy and nourished skin during winters

The drop in humidity and temperature levels during the winter season leaves the skin feeling rough, dry, and itchy. Keeping the skin hydrated, healthy, and supple during the winter can be a challenge. Be it climate change, clothes material, pollution, or internal and external factors, our bodies are subjected to skin issues that are often neglected. Through data-backed research, it was observed that due to the lack of products focused on body care, consumers tend to skip the focus on their bodies. There is also a gap in understanding the various body skin conditions that one might be looking at and the ingredients our body needs. Below are some tips by Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant, Dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo hospitals for healthy skin:

Moisturize right after washing: It is important to moisturize after washing the face, as people tend to strip the skin of its natural oils. Since these oils help to lock in moisture, it’s vital to replace them.

Apply sunscreen daily: Given the shorter winter days and less sunlight, it can be tempting to cut sunscreen out of the morning routine — but think again. Even in winter, harmful UV light can still stress the skin’s moisture barrier, which is vital for maintaining skin health and hydration.

Also Read Yoga Routine: 3 simple asanas to improve your body posture

Use overnight treatments: Overnight treatments are an excellent way to revitalize or prevent dry skin. Emollients are great for moisturizing. However, because they’re a heavier type of cream, it can take longer for them to be absorbed into your skin.

Adjust your skincare routine: If the skin on the face seems to be especially sensitive or irritated due to the dry winter air, people may want to consider simplifying the skincare routine for the time being. It is important to keep in mind that the skin’s moisture barrier needs to be healthy in order to respond well to serums, toners, and other types of beauty treatments. Also, if the skin is irritated, it might be more sensitive to ingredients like fragrance and alcohol. This means that products that would normally feel great on your face could turn into irritants. Try keeping the skincare routine simple. Consider using just a moisturizer and sunscreen in the morning, and a gentle cleanser with a moisturizer at night.

Use a humidifier: Humidifiers help to add moisture back into the air, which can be especially helpful when indoor heating is cranked up in the winter months. Having more moisture in the air can help act as a natural moisturizing agent which, in turn, may prevent and relieve skin dryness.

Dial down the temperature: A hot shower or bath at the end of a cold winter’s day can feel especially soothing. But, to keep the skin nourished, it is advisable to keep the water temperature closer to lukewarm.

Also Read Preparing for 2023: Tips on dealing with uncertainty and stress

Go easy on exfoliants and scrubs: Exfoliation, which helps remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, can help keep the skin looking smooth and vibrant. If the skin looks dry or flaky, it is advisable to opt for a gentle chemical exfoliant rather than a physical scrub. Harsher scrubs with large particles may be more likely to break down your skin’s moisture barrier and cause damage.

Hydrate from the inside: Another key step to keeping the skin healthy and glowing is to make sure they are well hydrated throughout the day. Not taking in enough fluid can affect the appearance of your skin and also make it more susceptible to drying out. In addition to staying well hydrated, it is advisable to focus on eating foods that are high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.

Wear gloves: Gloves are the ultimate physical barrier against environmental agents that can dry out the skin on the hands. To protect the hands, it is advisable to wear warm gloves when stepping out into the cold and use a pair of silicone gloves when washing dishes. Limiting the dry air and hot water that touches the skin can help keep your hands smooth and well-hydrated. Also use a hair dryer on a cold mode to keep hairs hydrated.