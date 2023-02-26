A diamond paperweight to silver vessels: Times Indian Royal families spent their money on the most bizarre things

The Royal Indian families were among the richest families in the world. They owned beautiful palaces and luxurious cars. The palaces that exist even today are testimony of that glorious time. In fact, their successors still live the royal luxurious life. But if you wondering what these royalties did with all that money, here’s the answer – They used their money for the most bizarre and expensive things. Check it out:

A diamond paperweight

Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad and one of the richest men at that time, owned the Golconda Mines that supplied diamonds to the global market in the 18th century. Mir Osman Ali Khan used the 185-carat Jacob diamond which costs millions of dollars as a paperweight. You read that right! His wealth, however, was seized by the Government of India after independence.

The 400-year-old curse of Queen Alamelamma

In 1612, the Wadiyars’ attacked the kingdom of Mysore and dethroned the ailing Tirumalaraja. After capturing the palace, the Wadiyars took all the royal jewelry away from Queen Alamelamma. It was during this time that the Queen ran towards a cliff overlooking the Kaveri river. Before jumping to her death, she said, “Talakadu MaraLagali, Malangi Maduvagali, Mysooru Arasarige Makkalaagadirali” (May Talakadu become a barren land, Malangi turn into a whirlpool and may Mysore kings never beget children).” To save themselves from this curse, the Wadiyars decided to erect an idol of the Queen, however, they continue to face the consequences. At present, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar leads the Wadiyar Royal family. He is a distant relative of the former King Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, who died childless.

A Walk of Fame

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala had several hobbies and owned the fanciest jewels that came straight from the workshops of Cartier. He married 10 times and had many consorts. He has over 88 children. You read that right!

In a book named ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, it is mentioned that the Maharaja had a custom “to appear once a year before his subjects naked except for his diamond breastplate, his organ in full and glorious erection.” The book also mentions that people believed that his organ possessed magical powers and could drive evil spirits away from the land.

A bit of a dog lover

The eccentric Maharaja of #Junagadh, Muhammad Mahabat Khan III (1900-1959) owned over 800 #dogs, each with its own room, a telephone and an attendant. It is believed that he invited Lord Irwin to the marriage of his favorite pet Roshanara, but the viceroy understandably refused. pic.twitter.com/c6UbBFHALL — PeepulTreeWorld (@PeepulTreeWorld) May 2, 2018

Muhammad Mahabat Khan III, the Maharaja of Junagadh had 800 dogs – each with its own room and personal servant. You read that right! The dogs were taken to a British vet when they fell sick. The Maharaja was so attached to the dogs that if one of them died, a day of state mourning was declared. That’s not all, the Maharaja spent nearly Rs 20 lakh to marry two of his digs and even invited the Viceroy to attend.

His water goes where he goes

The former King of Jaipur, Maharaja Sawai Madho Singh II, entered the Guinness Book of World Records for buying two gigantic sterling silver vessels to carry ‘ganga jal’ to England. Created by melting 14,000 silver coins, the giant vessels became a major tourist attraction.