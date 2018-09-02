Time’s 100 destination: Here are four Indian places which feature in list

Sunder Nursery, which opened to the public in February this year after renovation, is a haven for horticulture enthusiasts (Express photo)

Time magazine has come up with its first annual list of the world’s greatest places. The list features theme parks, bars, cruises, hotels and restaurants, among other places. Industry pundits, editors and correspondents all chipped in and suggested the best places for 2018 based on parameters such as inventiveness, standard, feasibility and impact.

There are 100 entries—covering 48 countries and six continents—listing locales from Golden Bridge in Ba Na Hills, Vietnam, to Zaryadye Park in Moscow, which has seen 10 million visitors since its opening in September 2017.

Four places in India have been listed as well—New Delhi’s Sunder Nursery, luxury hotel Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan, the national capital’s prize-winning restaurant Indian Accent, and Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa in the Himalayan foothills in Chandigarh.

New Delhi’s Indian Accent—the flagbearer of modern Indian cuisine—has, over the years, received several awards. The restaurant’s renowned chef Manish Mehrotra was also bestowed the ‘best chef award in India’ by American Express recently.

What’s more, even those living in the US and UK can look forward to satisfying their tastebuds, as Indian Accent has branches both in New York and London. You can partake of tamarind crab in coconut curry, blue-cheese naan or even the warm doda barfi treacle tart!

Another Indian gem on the list is Delhi’s first arboretum. Sunder Nursery, which opened to the public in February this year after renovation, is a haven for horticulture enthusiasts. The aim behind the renovation was to connect with a neighbouring fort and zoo in order to build a 900-acre expanse with ample greenery.

Then there is Rajasthan’s Alila Fort in Bishangarh, which has been remodelled as a luxury hotel. For people looking for a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of Delhi, this is the perfect place. If you go through TripAdvisor, you will even find that most visitors have given it top ratings, saying the staff is very welcoming and the views spectacular. Although the prices are a little on the high side, the historical angle, courteous staff, incredible room service and amazing views more than make up for it.