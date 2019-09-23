Time for talking is over, world needs to act now; not doing enough, says PM Narendra Modi on Climate Change

He recalled that this is his first speech in UN since last year when he was awarded Champion of the Earth.

Climate Action Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon the world to act decisively on climate change. Stressing his point, PM Narendra Modi said that time for talking is over and world needs to act now. “We are not doing enough to overcome the serious challenge of climate change, we need comprehensive approach for fighting climate change,” PM Modi said. He said that the world needs a comprehensive change in lifestyle and behavior, adding that climate change can not be curtailed by just one action. “Need and not greed has been our guiding principle. I am here with a practical approach and road map to fight climate change,” PM Modi said.

He recalled that this is his first speech in UN since last year when he was awarded Champion of the Earth. “I Call upon people to start a movement for behavioral change worldwide and respect nature,” he said. Outlining India’s actions on climate change PM Modi said, “We have increased our non-fossil fuel consumption. By 2022 we will be using 175 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy and further increase it to 453 GW. India is increasing transport e-mobility and is adding bio-fuel to petrol and diesel,” PM told the gathering at UN Climate Summit.

Speaking about his flagship Ujjwala scheme, PM Modi said that India has provided 150 million people with clean cooking gas connection. He also talked about his Jal Jeevan Mission and said, “India has started Jal Jeevan mission for water resource development, water conservation and rain water harvesting. India will spend USD 50 billion on water conservation.”

PM Modi also said that India is moving towards banning single-use plastic and has started a movement in that direction from this year’s Independence day.

In his first engagement at the United Nations, Modi noted that various efforts are being made by different countries to fight climate change and said what is needed today is a comprehensive approach which covers everything from education to values, and from lifestyle to developmental philosophy. The Climate Action Summit aims to boost action to implement the Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015.

After a remarkable event in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended a high-level Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the UN General Assembly chamber. He was among the first set of speakers to address the summit.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has made four demands to the world leaders and CEOs ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit. These 4 demands include No New Coal, Net Zero on 2050, No Fossil Fuel Subsidies, Make Polluters Pay. India seems to be working towards performing better on the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).