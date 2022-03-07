This Women’s Day attract love and success through manifestations as per your zodiac signs

One of the best self-care activities is employing positive affirmations and manifestation. Manifestation is the process of attracting something concrete into your life by attracting it and believing in it, i.e., if you think it, it will happen.

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

Women’s day is celebrated on March 8 every year across the globe. Although every day is a good day to start self-care activities, this women’s day gives you a gift of finest self-care activity i.e., Manifestations.



One of the best self-care activities is employing positive affirmations and manifestation. Manifestation is the process of attracting something concrete into your life by attracting it and believing in it, i.e., if you think it, it will happen. However, manifestation is not just willpower and good thought; there is more to it. Ask the universe around you for what you want, as detailed and precise as possible. Be very specific about what you want. And have faith in it.

Each Zodiac has its own rules for manifestation. We will use the combination of these two to get what we want!

Manifestation Rule

Manifestation aims to concentrate your thoughts on the desired result and make it a reality. There is no magic charm that will make your life better. To get what you want, you will need to make mental and behavioural changes that bring you closer to your objectives, and that is what manifestation is all about.

Here are manifestation strategies based on your Zodiac sign, so you know where to start and which practice is ideal for you.

Aries: Burning a purple candle.

The colour purple represents expansion and growth. The flaming candle may generate an optimistic outlook because Aries is a fire sign.

Taurus: Meditation.

Shut your eyes and think about how you wish to heal your heart while you lie down with a rose quartz crystal on your heart chakra.

Gemini: Journaling.

You may increase your intuition through writing, which can aid you in discovering your strength and find that it may lie outside of your intellect.

Cancer: Vision boards.

Please list terms or qualities and post them on the vision board. Making a collage of the people you envision yourself happy with will attract this crowd.

Leo: Grounding exercises.

Sitting in a chair and attaching your feet to the floor might help you release a lot of the tension and frustrations you are experiencing. Another way to embrace the environment is to grow or have a flower in your home.

Virgo: Boundaries.

Virgos are always giving, so it is critical to establish better limits with others. They have a lot of patience. By saying no, they must demonstrate limitations. If you are having trouble, speak the word out loud to yourself.

Libra: Create art.

You will feel more secure in what you are sending out into the world if you are creative.

Scorpio: Practice daily affirmations.

The frequently you do it and the more seriously you take it, the more comfortable you will feel about putting yourself out there and being noticed.

Sagittarius: Planned daily routine.

This entails creating and adhering to a routine, such as waking up and going to bed simultaneously every day. Structure suits Sagittarians well, as long as it is on their terms.

Capricorn: Money.

Place basil in a cup, sheet, or towel and sleep with it beneath your bed.

Aquarius: Spiritual coven.

To join a spiritual coven, take online lessons, or socialize with coworkers. Doing this will make you feel like you are a part of a group, which will enhance your bond with the rest of the world.

Pisces: Practice balance in actions.

This year, Pisces will need to develop a greater sense of harmony in their lives. Try to do the polar opposite of whatever you are doing. They may do something nefarious for every nice deed and vice versa.

(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)