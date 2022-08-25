This Whiskey Sour Day, whip up some of these innovative concoctions to add zeal to your celebration

Whiskey sour, a classic combination of whiskey, lemon, sugar, and sometimes a dash of egg white is an absolute favourite among whiskey lovers across the globe. Known to be a summertime refresher, Whisky Sour is a well-balanced cocktail that is popular across the world for its rather unusual flavours. Do you have a sweet tooth? Do you prefer sour drinks? Or are you someone who loves the tug-of-war that’s created between a sweet and sour mix? This Whisky Sour Day, bring out the cheeky and unconventional bartender in you with these delectable cocktails to drive away mid-week blues.
Mango whiskey sour
Ingredients
60 ml Jimmy’s Whiskey Sour Mix
20 ml Jimmy’s Mango Chili Mojito Mix
30 ml Whiskey
Method
In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well. Strain into a tall glass filled with ice and serve.
Orange whisky sour
Ingredients
50 ml Monkey Shoulder
20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
5 ml Sugar Syrup (1:1)
2 tsp Jam
2 dash orange bitters
Soda Water (Optional)
Method
Add all ingredients to shaker
Add fresh ice and shake it like a legend
Strain into ice-filled glass
Top with soda water if you fancy
Apple whisky sour
Ingredients
60ml Grant’s Distinction
30ml Green Apple Syrup
30ml Lime Juice
1 Egg white
Method
Add all the ingredients to a shaker and dry shake, add ice and shake again until well chilled
Strain into a rock glass or coupe
Garnish with a slice of green apple
Black whiskey smash
Ingredients
2 parts Jim Beam Black® Bourbon
2-3 lemon wedges
6-8 fresh mint leaves
1-part simple syrup
Splash of club soda (optional)
Method
Drop the lemon wedges in a Double Old-Fashioned glass and muddle to extract the juice.
Add the mint leaves and the simple syrup and muddle again.
Fill the glass with ice and pour in the Jim Beam Black, stir to combine.
Splash with club soda if desired and garnish with a fresh mint spring.
Cheers!