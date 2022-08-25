This Whiskey Sour Day, whip up some of these innovative concoctions to add zeal to your celebration

Whiskey sour, a classic combination of whiskey, lemon, sugar, and sometimes a dash of egg white is an absolute favourite among whiskey lovers across the globe. Known to be a summertime refresher, Whisky Sour is a well-balanced cocktail that is popular across the world for its rather unusual flavours. Do you have a sweet tooth? Do you prefer sour drinks? Or are you someone who loves the tug-of-war that’s created between a sweet and sour mix? This Whisky Sour Day, bring out the cheeky and unconventional bartender in you with these delectable cocktails to drive away mid-week blues.

Mango whiskey sour

Ingredients

60 ml Jimmy’s Whiskey Sour Mix

20 ml Jimmy’s Mango Chili Mojito Mix

30 ml Whiskey

Method

In a shaker glass filled with ice, pour the above ingredients and shake well. Strain into a tall glass filled with ice and serve.

Orange whisky sour

Ingredients

50 ml Monkey Shoulder

20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

5 ml Sugar Syrup (1:1)

2 tsp Jam

2 dash orange bitters

Soda Water (Optional)

Method

Add all ingredients to shaker

Add fresh ice and shake it like a legend

Strain into ice-filled glass

Top with soda water if you fancy

Apple whisky sour

Ingredients

60ml Grant’s Distinction

30ml Green Apple Syrup

30ml Lime Juice

1 Egg white

Method

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and dry shake, add ice and shake again until well chilled

Strain into a rock glass or coupe

Garnish with a slice of green apple

Black whiskey smash

Ingredients

2 parts Jim Beam Black® Bourbon

2-3 lemon wedges

6-8 fresh mint leaves

1-part simple syrup

Splash of club soda (optional)

Method

Drop the lemon wedges in a Double Old-Fashioned glass and muddle to extract the juice.

Add the mint leaves and the simple syrup and muddle again.

Fill the glass with ice and pour in the Jim Beam Black, stir to combine.

Splash with club soda if desired and garnish with a fresh mint spring.

Cheers!