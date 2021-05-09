This Mother’s Day, here are 5 ways new moms can combat sleep troubles

Here's how new mothers can get proper sleep. (Representational image)

Sleep plays an important role in good health and well being throughout your life. This Mother’s day let’s ensure that the new mommys in town can combat sleep troubles because after you have a baby, you’ll probably need more sleep than ever before. Here’s how to get it.

1. Reduce caffeine intake: Excess consumption of coffee might keep you active but it will eventually prevent you from sleeping when you lie down. So if you are a coffee addict, avoid having too many cups of coffee as it might let you get a sound sleep

2. Meditation: When you are a new mom, it can be hard to find time to do routine things such as sleep, eat and shower—let alone find time to relax. But studies have shown that incorporating the ancient practice of meditation into your day can help you curb anxiety, reduce stress, boost your mood and allow you to find a few minutes for yourself amidst the craziness of life with a newborn.

3. Herbal Tea: A warm cup of herbal tea before bed will help you unwind by relaxing your body. Packed with powerful ingredients such as pure Cloves, Ginger, Nutmeg, the tea will enhance immunity, improve strength and stamina, calm body and mind, better digestion, and improve eyesight. And this is all a new mom wants especially after putting her baby to sleep.

4. Sleep education: By learning more about how sleep works and what we can do to get more rest each night, people with insomnia and other sleep disturbances can address their difficulties from a more informed perspective. Maintaining a sleep diary promotes awareness of sleep patterns.

5. Mattress : A good night’s sleep is of paramount importance to children. Since children spend a significant amount of their time sleeping (and thereby growing and developing in their sleep) the decision of the right mattress becomes consequential. India’s first baby mattress brand, Beddy by Centuary Mattress claims that it is made with high quality, breathable and mostly natural products to provide a safe and hygienic sleep. It’s a mattress that supports them optimally. When a child is peacefully sleeping, a mother will eventually get her best sleep possible.