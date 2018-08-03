This Independence Day discover the vibrant colours of India at Sofitel Mumbai BKC

As India celebrates 71 years of Independence, Sofitel Mumbai BKC in association with The Asian Art House, inaugurated a stunning art exhibition with an exquisite cocktail evening at Sofitel Mumbai BKC’s very own Art Gallery. The elegant show is inspired by the theme titled “Colours of Independence,” a unique art experience that showcases a widespread canvas of Indian artworks ranging from a collection of traditional to modern pieces. The art exhibition is open for visitors and guests from August 1 to 15, 2018.

The boutique hotel, known for its French ‘art de vivre’ and warm Indian hospitality, will have its guests and visitors spellbound with the spirited artworks from The Asian Art House artists. One will witness the Benaras ghats come alive with Amit Bhar’s creations, Steven Gandhi’s rural motifs embedded in his contemporary modern watercolours or Manoj Das’ fluent brushstrokes in this unique collection. Other notable artists showcasing their works are Bhaskar Rao Botcha, Subrata Das and Sastry.

Biswajit Chakraborty, general manager, Sofitel Mumbai BKC said, “Colours of Independence is a unique art exhibit representing the creative spirit of freedom through the Indian art and culture. Adhering to our tradition of promoting art and culture as one of the four pillars of Sofitel Mumbai BKC, we are confident that this collection will also provide a new perspective to modern day art. The hotel is known in the city for organising art exhibits that are an eclectic display of paintings, sculptures, photographs and installations by artists from India and countries across the globe.”

The initiative is a platform for guests to view and engage with the prominent artists at the eclectic colorful exhibit. On 15th August, along with the Independence Day Brunch, witness a live painting by artist Manoj Das to the melodious music at Pondichéry Café – the All Day Dining restaurant. The luxury property has been the epicenter of bringing together professionals and promising artists on one platform since its inception.