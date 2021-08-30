This hill station in Tamil Nadu achieved 100 per cent covid-19 vaccination coverage; other spiritual towns to follow suit shortly

The district health officials were asked to take steps to hold vaccination camps for students, teachers and other staffs

Kodaikanal, a quaint hill station in Tamil Nadu has accomplished the milestone of 100 percent vaccinating its population against Covid-19. The Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramaniam informed the same during the inauguration of ‘Elekta Infinity’, a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator Cancer Radiotherapy equipment at Chennai’s Kamakshi Memorial Hospital.

The Linear accelerator in the state is the only such equipment that is equipped with the Active Breathing Coordinator feature that protects lungs, hearts, surrounding tissues and move with natural respiration during treatment of lung and breast cancer.

Another Tamil Nadu town, Palani is expected to achieve 100 percent vaccination in one or two days. Moreover, 150 villages such as Velankanni, Tiruvannamalai, Nagoor and the Nilgiris will soon achieve 100% vaccination status, at the current pace affirmed Ma Subramanian., reported the Indian Express.

The Minister further informed that the state health department is in the process of inoculating teachers, educational institutions, and students as schools and colleges are set to re-open from September 1. The minister informed that 90% of teachers and 89% of non-teaching staff in the states have already received their first jab.

The district health officials were asked to take steps to hold vaccination camps for students, teachers, and other staff. On Sunday they were held across the districts.

Tamil Nadu witnessed 1,538 fresh Covid-19 infections and 22 deaths on August 29, Sunday out of which 19 were due to co-morbid conditions. The state received 3.11 crore vaccination doses overall to date. On Sunday the state got 5.50 lakh doses while 17 lakh more are in stock. Among these, the capital Chennai witnessed close to 200 positive cases. Close to 1750 patients have discharged after successful treatment for Covid-19 in the state on Sunday.

The state has 288 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, 69 are government, and 219 are run by private entities.