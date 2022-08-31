This festive season, let’s look at how food consumption pattern is evolving

Nothing screams festivities like a box of mithai and a spread of delicious food. However, in the past few years, we have witnessed Indian sweets and rich food undergo a metamorphosis. The food categories are responding to the demand for healthier choices. Restaurants and brands are answering this call by taking popular foods and sweets such as butter chicken, biryani, besan laddoo, and kaju katli and swapping their ingredients for healthier ones.

Rajiv Sinha, Executive Sous Chef at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, shared that the restaurant has witnessed many dietary trends in the past few years. He told FE Lifestyle that people are getting conscious of what they are consuming and they keep a check at their calories consumption. “Veganism is another reason behind this change in food consumption patterns. It has become more of a philosophy and way of living that seeks to exclude all forms of animal products. Cutting down on sugar has been practiced by a large number of people. With years of experience in the industry, I have come to the realisation that the customers seek healthy desserts that are gluten-free and sugar-free,” he said.

Chef Sukesh Kanchan, Executive Chef, Sana-di-ge, Delhi, explained that this is a result of shifts in dietary patterns. The drive to lead a healthier lifestyle has induced a sense of mindful eating, where people are switching to organically grown food from conventionally grown food and including more fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, and whole grains as a part of their daily diet. He added, “People are inquisitive when it comes to trying out new cuisines and dishes. We have been very proactive in addressing the needs of our consumers by adapting to the culture of mindful eating. The menu incorporates a variety of organic, sugar-free, and gluten-free dishes, from beverages to starters to main courses and desserts. Like Raggi Manni from our dessert section, which is made from finger millet sweetened with jaggery, or the Elaneer Payasam, which is made from fresh coconut cream and tender coconut pulp; both of these are healthy, oil-free, and gluten-free.”

Jacob George, founder and CEO, Eatopia, added another perspective and said, Gone are the days when a consumer would pick a packaged food out of sheer loyalty. Today’s evolving consumer demands more than just value for money. They want “healthy” to be at the crux of every choice they make. A consumer living a fast paced life in a tier 1 or 2 city considers time of great essence. Hence, they are always on the hunt for nutritionally rich products that are wholesome, convenient, and indulgent as well. More like on-the-go snacks that are not fried and made with superfoods. The internet era has also exposed the consumer to consciously include superfoods and natural foods as part of their regime. Hence, the overarching need of this conscious consumer is clean and feel-good products. One where products are made natural.”

Culinary Director, South Asia, Marriott International, has noticed that in the past two years, people have started requesting steamed and low-fat desserts more than ever before. Dates and figs are in great demand.

Explaining the pattern further, Harry Hakuei Kosato, founder of Sushi & More, said food consumption is moving in three directions: quality versus quantity, less versus more, and experiential pleasures versus simply eating. “India is growing and rapidly changing. Who could imagine eating sushi, ramen noodles, or Turkish dishes 10 years ago? With more people traveling and global restaurateurs opening shops in India, there will be an acceleration and confluence of food cultures. Global pure and natural ingredients like Kikkoman Soy Sauce are changing the way food is cooked and enjoyed, making all dishes more delicious.”

Chef Anand Panwar, Executive Pastry Chef, Roseate Hotels and Resorts, said, “Guests are definitely becoming more health conscious, especially post pandemic, and they are looking for healthy dessert options, including vegan and gluten-free. Our menu includes eggless desserts, a fresh fruit dessert, dairy-free desserts, gluten-free desserts, and sugar-free desserts. Earlier, this wasn’t the case. The dessert menu is typically comprised of hot and cold desserts, mousse, and tiramisu.”

He added, “Another trend is the return of Flambe desserts, that were done twenty years ago but are back on the dessert menus and are a rage on social media. Roseate Hotels & Resorts has also introduced its line of handcrafted artisanal chocolates — Chocolate Bites By Roseate that has recently added sugar free variants as well. The guests can order this online or shop at the hotel.”

Rohit Aggarwal, Co-founder & Managing Director of Lite Bite Foods, said, “People in today’s age have access to a wealth of information – it is endless. As a result of this, they have become hyper-aware of the food they are ingesting & what ingredients are being used. This level of awareness has sparked a new belief amongst consumers. People are slowly opting for healthier and more organic food options because they are becoming conscious of what they are eating. The growing popularity of fitness culture has also played a big role in this, people want to look and feel their best.”

Sureena Dalal, the brand manager at FIG said, People now prefer an experience more than treating the dessert as an end course. When it comes to food, everyone is conscious and self-aware, which has now increased the very demand for ‘individualistic preferences’. Like they say “there’s always room for dessert”, concluding a good meal on a great note is important and a must for some. That’s where experience comes in. The experience of indulging in a good dessert, that lingers on. The global exposure everyone around has gotten in the last decade is immense and the want for a dessert with good quality, taste and presentation has increased. And why not?”

“Quality is paramount and that’s why we focus on bringing the best in the world to you. The access to premium ingredients like Elle & Vire cream and Valrhona chocolates, desserts in the cafe match the need of an audience that’s mature.

She adds, “Opting for smaller portions too is something we’ve thought over at length. This way, it also gives an option to the diner to try out more than one dessert without overwhelming themselves with a single flavour. Respecting the preferences of people, we do work with gluten-free and vegan desserts as well, anchoring on the philosophy of making real food with real ingredients.”