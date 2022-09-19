This festive season, give your home a spiffy makeover with these home décor ideas

With the festive season nearing, all of India has transformed into a gigantic celebratory carnival. We are amidst an array of festivals, right from Durga Puja to Dussehra and Diwali. While gorging on scrumptious delicacies and indulging in merriment is a huge part of the fiesta, welcoming loved ones to our homes for collective celebration is also an integral part of our culture.

Saloni Khosla, Head – Centre of Design Excellence (CODE) at Pepperfry has given some easy décor tips to make your home festive-ready; so you can sit back and enjoy the good times.

Balcony set up

A balcony is one of the most underrated hangout spots for most people during festivals. But they are an efficient way to accommodate guests for meet and greet sessions, BBQ nights, and family gatherings. Balconies are specious, add a breath of fresh air and can turn into a star spot of your home. A hanging wooden swing, loungers, decorative planters, wind chimes and lights are some great options to spruce up your balcony. A stylish and functional way to make use of balcony walls is by mounting a sleek storage unit on it.



Also Read | How are Interior Designers redefining luxury apartments?

The aesthetic corner

Every home has a wall reflecting the aesthetic corner of the living area. Decking up this wall can act as the centrepiece of your house, making it the ‘Instagrammable corner’ for your guests to click pictures. This wall can be experimented with beautiful lamps, wall hangings, wall murals, and even Tanjore paintings. Decorative wall mirrors can also be used to glam up the corner. Wall arts, wallpapers and decals are popular and pocket friendly options to explore for this space.

Light up your home

Diyas are a traditional form of festive celebration. The go-to decorative ritual of placing decorative and embellished diyas around the house can brighten up your living space. If you’re looking to experiment and go beyond diyas, choosehanging lights that will double as décor this festive season. Decorative candles, fairy lights, floor lamps with quirky designs can add a glint to your festivities. Another great way to incorporate lighting to your décor is by investing in decorative LED lighting, lanterns, chandeliers, and ceiling lights – a mindful addition you can use all year round. Installing lighting in cold corners will surely amplify the look.

Adding artisanal touch to your décor

Adding an artisanal touch to your home has been one of the most trusted and effective ways to make your living space festival ready. Investing in products like curtains, carpets, and bed linens are the easiest elements to start with. This can be coupled with doubling down on kitchen essentials like tablecloths in vibrant colours or going for classic ethnic tableware, either in pure silver or brass. Antique wood showpieces, motif-patterned throw pillows, bright hued upholstery, and intricate handwoven carpets bind the entire look of your room.



Also Read | When interior design meets fashion: How colour blocking is evolving as a new trend

Flowers and Fragrance

Every scent is an experience and creates a specific memory. Aroma can be a great way to draw everyone’s attention and set the tone for the evening. Aside from aromatherapy candles, some common go-to items that are easily available are essential oils and potpourri. A long-standing tradition of decorating a home during festivals is with the sacred Marigold flower. It is the simplest way to add color and vitality to your home. Faux flower arrangements on coffee tables and dining areas can also help elevate the ambience.

Don’t stick to what you know

To find out what works best for you and your needs, experiment with different looks and layouts. Intrinsic design and textures are one way to capture the spirit of celebration at your home. For sofa throws and cushion covers, use indigenous fabrics like Khadi or Cotton while ethnic prints like Ikat, Ajrakh or Kalamkari can help amplify the auspicious mood and beautifully compliment the vivid colours of your room.