This Diwali, you can light up your world with these eco-friendly bamboo diyas

This Diwali, you can decorate and light up houses, workspaces, and favourite places with ‘Bamboo Diya’. This Eco-friendly bamboo diyas are handmade by artisans hailing from Tripura. These eco-friendly bamboo diyas have been manufactured under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative by District Administration Sepahijala, an area located in the western part of Tripura.

Artisans of Tripura’s Sepahijala district’s south Taibandal have created this eco-friendly bamboo diyas and the cost of one set is Rs 240, according to details provided by the Chief Secretary of Tripura on his official Twitter handle.

In the wake of Diwali 2020, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb launched eco-friendly bamboo candles manufactured by women self-help group’s volunteers from Tripura’s Sepahijala district. These bamboo candles and diyas can be shaped in several sizes, prices, and designs. One can use bamboo shells that hold the candles or diyas multiple times. This will help us reduce bio-degradable products and plastic.

Apart from the emphasis on vocal for local and using natural environment-friendly fibre, these initiatives also help women in villages and remote areas and create employment. Apart from this bamboo diyas and candles, The Tripura government recently launched several utility items such as bamboo cookies, bamboo rice and bamboo water bottle. The environment-friendly initiatives are on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch for a vocal for local and focus on bamboo sector.

We often hear people taking pledges of celebrating waste-free, environment-friendly Diwali. Maybe this year we can opt for environment-friendly products such as eco-friendly bamboo diyas and candles. This year, we can take care of our environment and promote our indigenous products.

Tripura houses 21 species of bamboo and has 3,246 sq. kilometre area of planned forestry and forests. Back in 2019, the state government in Tripura underlined ambitious plan under which 15,000 hectare area will be brought under bamboo cultivation.