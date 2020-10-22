This Diwali, buy gold, silver products on India’s biggest online Jewel Utsav Diwali Sale! Details

The shopping festival is set to begin on the occasion of Dussehra on October 25, and it would continue till Diwali. (File image: IE)

Jewel Utsav Diwali Sale: The biggest Jewel Utsav Diwali Sale is coming your way! The only omnichannel marketplace for jewellery, eJOHRI, is launching the biggest Diwali sale for jewellery this year. In a statement, the company said that the shopping festival is set to begin on the occasion of Dussehra on October 25, and it would continue till Diwali. During the sale, users would be able to purchase jewellery from the eJOHRI platform and would get a product selection from over 230 jewellers and more than 300 stores across 130 cities listed on the platform. Moreover, users would get a wide variety of products, with more than 30,000 designs.

The annual festive sale is set to offer to customers several offers, including flash sale on silver coins. Apart from that, users would be able to get discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on the range of products. Customers can also expect to get the best gold bullion prices on the platform. The company said that the offer would be over and above the discounts that the platform’s jeweller partners are giving on their collections. It also stated that a lot of big jewellery retailers have also waived off the making charges for their products, some even giving a waiver of up to 100%.

eJOHRI CEO and Co-Founder Jitandra Singh said that 2020 has been a unique year for businesses in many ways, which is why they have chosen to make this season special for their partners as well as customers. Singh added that this was their way of adding a little more joy to the festivities for their stakeholders.

Founder and MD at eJOHRI, Shailen Mehta said that jewellery shopping becomes inevitable during this time of the year because of the numerous festivals, followed by the season of weddings. Mehta said that the “never seen before” discounts that are being offered during the sale are being done after taking into account the price sensitivity of the customers, adding that the platform is hopeful that this small gesture would go a long way in fostering relationships with the customers.