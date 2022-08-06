This day that year: Sushma Swaraj’s remembrance to world’s first website, trip down the memory lane

The day of August 6 plays an important role in history not only in India but the rest of the world as well. While the country lost its then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on this day in 2019, noted freedom fighter Surendra Nath Banerjee also died on this day in 1925. The first website also went live on this day in 1991.

One of the most successful external affairs ministers of India, Swaraj, was well known for extending help to those in need without wasting time. Even as India’s ties with Pakistan at its worst between 2014 and 2019, Sushma extended help to the Pakistani citizens who wanted a Visa to India for treatment of their loved ones. Apart from Pakistan, she also extended help to citizens of several other countries as well.

One of the most prominent faces of the BJP, she was also India’s youngest minister, a four-time member of lok sabha and three-time member of Rajya Sabha, Swaraj was India’s second External Affairs Minister after Indira Gandhi. She was also known for her speeches.

A well known freedom fighter, Banerjee, also died on this day in 1925. While he not only served as Congress president twice, he also established Indian National Association on July 26, 1876. It was the first political organisation in India at the time. Apart from this, he was also the founder of the ‘The Bengali’ newspaper, which was published in English. He not only opposed the division of Bengal but also was a popular figure during the Swadeshi movement. He was given the title of ‘Rashtraguru’.

On this day in 1991, the world’s first website also went live. The webpage had details on about the World Wide Web Project. It was developed by British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee at the European Organization for CERN. He also wrote the code for World Wide Web (WWW) when he was working with CERN. The organisation allowed worldwide researchers to share documents with the help of hyperlinks.