scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

This Daiquiri Day, here’s how you can DIY the summer drink 2 ways (in 4 easy steps)!

This staple summer cocktail is best enjoyed with your loved ones at brunch, or as a sundowner when you’re gathered around your friends at a pool party.

Written by FE Lifestyle
National Daiquiri Day
Just sip some Daiquiri and experience the refreshing taste of this cool beverage wherever you are!

July 19th marks National Daiquiri Day, and what better excuse to kick-back and enjoy this super-easy-to-make-at-home drink? It’s the perfect time in the middle of summer to sit back and enjoy some refreshing Daiquiri. To prepare this popular rum-based cocktail, all you need is sugar, lime, a little bit of white rum, and lots of ice.

This staple summer cocktail is best enjoyed with your loved ones at brunch, or as a sundowner when you’re gathered around your friends at a pool party. Just sip some Daiquiri and experience the refreshing taste of this cool beverage wherever you are! Let’s go on a beachy experience with this boozy cocktail to beat the heat. Usually, Daiquiri is a simple and sublime drink but, here are two unique ways to enjoy the cocktail even more :

Classic Daiquiri | Serves 1

Also Read

Ingredients:

50 ML WHITE RUM

25 ML LIME JUICE

2 TSP EXTRA FINE SUGAR

Step I: STIR! Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved

Step II: POUR! in the WHITE RUM and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice

Step III: SHAKE! Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled

Step IV: STRAIN! through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf (if you like)

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri | Serves 1

Ingredients:

50 ML WHITE RUM

25 ML LIME JUICE

25 ML SIMPLE SYRUP

4 SLICED STRAWBERRIES

1 CUP CRUSHED ICE

Step I: COMBINE! All the ingredients together

Step II: BLEND! Add a cup of crushed ice & blend a slushy consistency forms

Step III: SERVE! In individual highball glasses

Step IV: GARNISH! With a strawberry slice

(Drinking alcohol is injurious to health. The article is for information purpose only. )

More Stories on
lifestyle

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Lifestyle