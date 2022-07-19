This Daiquiri Day, here’s how you can DIY the summer drink 2 ways (in 4 easy steps)!

July 19th marks National Daiquiri Day, and what better excuse to kick-back and enjoy this super-easy-to-make-at-home drink? It’s the perfect time in the middle of summer to sit back and enjoy some refreshing Daiquiri. To prepare this popular rum-based cocktail, all you need is sugar, lime, a little bit of white rum, and lots of ice.

This staple summer cocktail is best enjoyed with your loved ones at brunch, or as a sundowner when you’re gathered around your friends at a pool party. Just sip some Daiquiri and experience the refreshing taste of this cool beverage wherever you are! Let’s go on a beachy experience with this boozy cocktail to beat the heat. Usually, Daiquiri is a simple and sublime drink but, here are two unique ways to enjoy the cocktail even more :

Classic Daiquiri | Serves 1

Ingredients:

50 ML WHITE RUM

25 ML LIME JUICE

2 TSP EXTRA FINE SUGAR

Step I: STIR! Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved

Step II: POUR! in the WHITE RUM and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice

Step III: SHAKE! Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled

Step IV: STRAIN! through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf (if you like)

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri | Serves 1

Ingredients:

50 ML WHITE RUM

25 ML LIME JUICE

25 ML SIMPLE SYRUP

4 SLICED STRAWBERRIES

1 CUP CRUSHED ICE

Step I: COMBINE! All the ingredients together

Step II: BLEND! Add a cup of crushed ice & blend a slushy consistency forms

Step III: SERVE! In individual highball glasses

Step IV: GARNISH! With a strawberry slice



(Drinking alcohol is injurious to health. The article is for information purpose only. )