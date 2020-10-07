This cafe in Himachal’s Sirmour run by differently-abled has become a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat; Check details

In cafe, basic food and beverages are served that are made by people who are specially-abled and are also served by them.

Kudos to this cafe in Himachal Pradesh for providing employment to the differently abled! In the Sirmour region of Himachal Pradesh, a cafe has been opened in line with providing differently-abled people a chance at employment. The idea is to move closer towards PM Modi’s vision for Atma Nirbhar Bharat- making India self-reliant. The move has been lauded by Union Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry- Piyush Goyal, who took to Twitter and shared how the cafe is running. “The work in the unique cafe in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmour is administered by ‘Divyang.’ The cafe is providing employment to all ‘Divyang’ is sure making them independent, thus following the path of Atma Nirbhar Bharat as indicated by the PM Narendra Modi,” said Piyush Goyal in the tweet.

According to a report by DD News, the cafe was established as COVID-19 lockdown impacted jobs of many people and the government is working towards providing employment to all. In such scenarios, the district authorities along with Astha school decided to open a cafe- Cafe Able that will allow differently-abled people a chance to work and be independent. There are around 5 workers who are currently being trained and taught all skills required for working in the cafe. The report highlighted that the cafe is not that big and works till 6 pm in the evening. There, basic food and beverages are served that are made by people who are specially-abled and are also served by them. Apart from the five workers, there is one supervisor in the cafe.

It is to note that all the profits that the cafe will make will be distributed among the workers there and if in case there are losses, that will be borne by Astha. Dr RK Puruthi, who is responsible for the management of this cafe said, “This is a sponsored program. This is the first attempt by us to make different abled independent so that they can lead a normal life.”