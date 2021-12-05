This Bengali woman serving leftover food from wedding to the poor is winning hearts on internet

Photo: FB/ Nilanjan Mondal

Trending: Weddings in India particularly are grand affairs followed by a series of functions, ceremonies and not to mention endless traditions. Food in Indian weddings plays a major role. From tasty mouth watering Mithayis to Paneer sabzi with naan, you get to see a host of food items in typical Indian weddings. Families in India in fact over cater food to ensure that guests do not leave the function hungry or find a way to bring this up in the next wedding they attend, “khane mein thorhi kanjoosi kardi”.

While the idea of catering enough food for guests is not a bad idea, the fact that a lot of food gets wasted in the process is what hurts many. The debate goes on and on. Amid all this , what caught the attention of many is a sight of a Bengali woman dressed in a beautiful pink saree with golden jewellery. The woman was seen offering leftovers to needy/ poors made her stand out. The woman’s act of offering leftover food from wedding to poor have left the internet inspired.

While people are not sure whether the act was done to reduce waste or feed hungry and homeless, the idea of serving food to them alone is winning hearts on the internet. The entire act is , in fact, quite inspiring. As per the sources, this photograph was shared by Nilanjan Mondal, a wedding photographer on a wedding photographer’s page on Facebook. According to Mondal, the woman is Papiya Kar, who was seen handing over the food to the poor from her brother’s wedding leftover.

This took place at around 1 am on December 5 at Ranaghat Junction, a Kolkata Suburban Railway station, as per the sources. In the image, we could clearly see a woman wearing wedding attire and handing over leftover food on paper plates to the needy. The plate has a variety of food items, such as Dal, Roti, Sabzi, rice among other dishes.

People on the internet are loving the picture and many are commenting on it besides sharing it on various social media platforms. Some also stated that Kar had done this in the past too; served food to the poor and needy. People appreciated the woman’s act of kindness, selfless deed. They also added if everyone had a same mindset, society would by now be a better place.