This 20-year-old Odisha boy is changing the game for small-scale shops; Know how

You can achieve your dreams if you are willing to put in the hard work. This statement has been made true by 20-year-old Pravas Chandragiri who decided to drop out of his college to open a B2B retail commerce platform called Soptle. The platform helps consumer goods companies to distribute products by using its network of over 15,000 retailers across the country. It also has about 400 distributors and 60 manufacturers on its platform.

What made Pravas Chandragiri work on the platform?

Pravas comes from a small town Balasore, in Odisha, and right from the age of 12, he has been operating and helping his uncle scale up his Kirana store. That’s where he learned about the pain points of Kirana store owners and understood the inefficiencies of the FMCG supply chain. He started on the entrepreneurial journey from a young age of 17 years and consolidated all of his learnings and network to start up Soptle.

Here’s how he did it?

He identified that the assortment of products, regional brands, poor margins, and zero-bargain power were some of the bigger pain points of smaller neighborhood stores, which led him to start working towards solving them and helping kiranas grow and scale.

“We have a unique distribution approach to building India’s largest FMCG distribution SaaS platform that activates critical connections between FMCG manufacturers and distributors/wholesale as well as retailers. It also enables FMCG manufacturers to supply products to millions of retailers all over India, creating powerful, positive change for these stakeholders,” Chandragiri added.

As per industry estimates, there is a grocery shop for every 100 households in India. Thus, there are almost one million Kirana shops that are potential customers for a retail commerce model providing them with the opportunity to compete effectively with modern retail options online and offline and grow their businesses profitably. “This fundraiser is a real representation of the vision we have at Soptle –to build an operating system powered Software as a service (or SaaS) Platform for the Indian FMCG community, beginning with the Manufacturers who are the cornerstone of the FMCG industry. The funds raised will be used to expand Soptle’s distribution network across the country, scale product capabilities as well as grow the team,” he added. He further added, “By digitizing and incentivizing FMCG manufacturers, Soptle has created an asset-light one-stop platform that eliminates the unorganized and inefficient middlemen from the traditional supply chain. There are an estimated 10-15 million Kirana stores in India. This leaves a promising opportunity for a platform like this to create a capital-efficient and direct distribution network for both the manufacturer and retailer community with the help of technology.”