Thiruvonam celebrated in a grand way with full glory after two years

By Akshita Wadhwa

Onam was celebrated with traditional cheerfulness and glee in Kerala. People were filled with ecstasy as the full-fledged celebrations were done after two years where low-key celebrations were done due to Covid-19 and the strict rules and regulations that were imposed to prevent it. The floods in 2018 & 2019 ruined the celebrations too.



Onam is celebrated to commemorate the homecoming of king Mahabali from the underworld to Kerala. It is said that king Mahabali was blessed with a boon by Lord Vishnu that he can visit his subjects every year on Onam or Thiruonam, which is being celebrated globally on September 08 this year, as the Gods or the Devas managed to get him banished.

Onam, also known as ‘Thiruvonam’, started from August 30, 2022 and ended today, September 08, 2022. People enjoyed themselves together during the festive season after a long time. They decorated their houses and courtyards with Pookkolam and Oonjal respectively. Pookkolam are the designs made on the floor on the auspicious day with the use of flowers while Oonjal are long rope swings. Several types of dishes were prepared like deserts, pickles, etc. Sadhya, the feast of the Onam and the most popular dish, Payasam was prepared with adoration. Banana chips were also included in the meals. The meals were served on banana leaves. People exchanged gifts within their relatives and close ones. People relished the fun games and traditional art forms. All the fun was relieved by the South Indians which was lost due the harsh times of Covid-19.



President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday greeted Onam to the people of the southern state and Malayalis across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said, “Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society.”