It\u2019s very common to witness vehicles whizzing throughout the day in every Indian city today, leaving behind a trail of smoke. Now just imagine, if these vehicles were to be replaced by cycles. Air pollution would be greatly reduced, vehicular traffic on the roads would decline. The only downside is that cycles require physical effort, leaving people sweaty and tired. But now, thanks to e-cycles, you don\u2019t need to worry about that any more. These environment-friendly cycles are the need of the hour with vehicular pollution posing a serious health hazard. They are sustainable, green and better versions of \u2018normal\u2019 cycles. E-cycles are also beneficial for those who are interested in adventure sports. Since these run on a battery, there\u2019s no need for fuel either. Interestingly, a few years ago, Coimbatore-based jute machinery producer Milltex Engineers had brought out a crowdfunded e-bike called Spero. It came with five speed digital gears and was available in three models, with a maximum speed of 25 km per hour attainable in 10 seconds. Let\u2019s take a look at some of the e-bicycles launched recently.