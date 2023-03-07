These are the world’s top 10 cities with the highest number of millionaires

With famous and successful Indian business tycoons like Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder of the Adani Group, and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, and Managing director of Reliance Industries having luxurious mansions in India, we have our billionaires in the top 10 list but India doesn’t make it to the list of the cities with the highest number of millionaires in the world. Take a look at the cities which top the list:

New York | 3,45,600 Millionaires

New York tops the list of the cities with the highest number of millionaires. The city has 3,45,600 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and 737 centi-millionaires. Most of them have a net worth of $100 million or more. You read that right! That’s not all, New York also has 59 billionaires.

Tokyo | 3,04,900 Millionaires

The second city on the list is Tokyo. It has 3,04,900 millionaires with 263 centi-millionaires and 12 billionaires.

San Francisco Bay Area | 2,76,400 Millionaires

On number three, we have San Francisco with 2,76,400 millionaires. Out of these 623 are centi-millionaires and 62 are billionaires.

London | 2,72,400 Millionaires

With 2,72,400 millionaires in London, it comes on the fourth number. The city has 9,210 multi-millionaires, 406 centi-millionaires, and 38 billionaires.

Singapore | 249,800 Millionaires

On the fifth spot, we have Singapore with 2,49,800 millionaires, 8,040 multi-millionaires, 336 centi-millionaires, and 26 billionaires.

Los Angeles & Malibu | 192,400 Millionaires

Los Angeles & Malibu in the USA has 192,400 millionaires, 8,590 multi-millionaires, 393 centi-millionaires, and 34 billionaires.

Chicago | 160,100 Millionaires

Chicago is one of the largest cities in the US – It ranks seventh on the list of cities with the maximum number of millionaires living there. It has 160,100 millionaires, 7,400 multi-millionaires, 340 centi-millionaires, and 28 billionaires.

Houston | 132,600 Millionaires

With Houston ranking 8th, Houston has 1,32, 600 millionaires, 6,590 multi-millionaires, 314 centi-millionaires, and 25 billionaires.

Beijing | 131,500 Millionaires

The capital of China, Beijing is the ninth city in the world with the highest number of millionaires. It has 1,31,500 millionaires, 6,270 multi-millionaires, 363 centi-millionaires, and 44 billionaires.

Shanghai | 130,100 Millionaires

The financial hub — Shanghai is the tenth city with the highest number of millionaires. It has 1,30,100 millionaires, 6,180 multi-millionaires, 350 centi-millionaires, and 42 billionaires.

The rankings were put out by Henley Global Citizen Report in 2022. The list also included Sydney, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Toronto, and Zurich among the top 15.