These are the 10 most polluted cities in India. Is your city on the list?

India, the land of diverse cultures and rich heritage, is facing an alarming crisis that threatens not only our environment but also our economy and well-being. According to the 2022 World Air Quality report released by IQAir, a Swiss company specializing in air quality data analysis, the average PM2.5 concentration in India: is 10.7 times the WHO annual air quality guideline. This ranking highlights the concerning state of air pollution in the country.

Here are the names of the most polluted cities that made it to the top 10 list today according to IQAir. Surprisingly, this time Delhi and Mumbai managed to not be in the top 10 list.

1. Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Choking on Industrial Exhaust

The coal capital has turned into pollution capital. With AQI 186, PM2.5 with 123.3µg/m³ concentration in Dhanbad is currently 24.7 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value. Topping the list is where every breath seems like a compromise. Excessive coal mining in the city has led the city to into destitute of smoke. Urgent measures are needed to curb emissions and invest in cleaner and greener energy alternatives.

2. Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Gasping for Breath

The AQI graph of the city has skyrocketed many times in the decade so much so that it has even surpassed the national capital a few times. The AQI of the city is a concern for the state govt as the real reason behind the unprecedented situation remains unclear. Perhaps high population density, an increase in the number of vehicles, less greenery, and dilapidated roads could be a reason behind the US AQI reaching 165 with PM2.5 (Concentration-83µg/m³) as the major pollutant.

3. Begusarai, Bihar: The Battle for Clean Air

Located on the banks of the Ganges, a symbol of purity and divinity, the city is struggling under the weight of untreated sewage and industrial waste. Alluvial soil is considered one of the highest contributors. The US AQI of the city raised to 169 with PM2.5 with a concentration of 91µg/m³. Efforts must be made to cleanse the river, preserve its sanctity, and protect the health of the residents and the thriving tourism industry that heavily relies on it.

4. Raurkela, Odisha: Struggling to Clear the Smog

The steel city is currently experiencing very poor air quality and is enveloped in a cloud of pollution with US-AQI 158 Authorities must act swiftly to improve waste management systems and implement sustainable practices.

5. Gandhinagar, Gujarat: A city in distress

Source: Reuters

Gujarat’s capital’s PM2.5 concentration is currently 13.2 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value. Pollution levels are skyrocketing since the past week, affecting the health of its population. It is time for Gandhinagar to embrace sustainable urban planning, invest in green spaces, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

6. Khadki, Maharashtra: Trapped in a toxic haze

Not only big cities but pollution has engulfed the small towns as well. The AQI has reached 156 Authorities must prioritize conservation efforts, promote responsible waste disposal, and protect the city’s natural treasures.

7. Agartala, Tripura: Even the northeast isn’t safe

One of the sisters of Northeast is under the attack of air pollution. With ranging AQI under the top 10 cities in India, people are receiving difficulty in breathing. PM2.5 concentration in Agartala is currently 12.4 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value

8. Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Battling with pollution on both land and water

Ahmedabad, a vibrant city in Gujarat, grapples with severe air pollution, largely caused by industrial emissions and vehicular congestion. With US-AQI at 154 US AQI, the PM2.5 concentration was 61.2µg/m³. The Sabarmati River, the banks of which the city is situated is the second most polluted river in India.

9. Alandi, Maharashtra: A city that lost its charm

Source: Reuters

Once known for its culture and historic monuments, this city near Pune is battling with the worst air quality at the current movement. Excessive vehicular emissions and inadequate waste management systems have led to deteriorating air and water quality. Authorities must prioritize green initiatives, promote environmental education, and engage citizens in conservation efforts.

10. Banswara, Rajasthan: Alarming conditions in the city

The city of a hundred islands is in distress as the AQI is at an alarming rate. PM2.5 concentration in Banswara is currently 11.8 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value. US AQI has topped up the list with PM2.5 concentration at 59µg/m³. Immediate steps should be taken to promote green infrastructure, enhance public transportation, and enforce stricter emission norms.

Sources- IQAir today’s report)