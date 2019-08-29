There is no elevator to success, you have to take stairs, says PM Narendra Modi on Fit India Movement

The Launch of the ‘Fit India Movement’ took place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi.

National Sports Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, launched ‘Fit India Movement’. PM Modi talked about the importance of fitness in our day-to-day life and how fitness is important for a healthy and happy life. The launch of the ‘Fit India Movement’ took place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi and was decorated with remarkable performances. A cultural sequence was presented emphasising on fitness as a heritage and how fitness has been part of our culture for millennium. The sequence also gave a glimpse of how fitness has made India prosperous, strong and fit. National Sports Day marks the birth anniversary of the Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. He was the captain of Indian Hockey throughout his career and led India through victory and got us three Olympic gold medals in Hockey in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju while addressing the gathering said, “This is the first time a fitness movement is being launched with the participation of all the people, I want to thank all the people for this.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech greetings everyone on National Sports Day. “It was on this day that we had got a great sports-person in Major Dhyan Chand and I salute him. Fit India Movement is an important step towards a healthy India,” PM said.

PM Modi, while talking about the importance of sports in fitness said, “Sports has a direct relation to fitness but Fit India Movement aims to go beyond fitness. ‘Fitness’ is not just a word but an essential pillar to a healthy and prosperous life.” He added that our heritage has always focused on fitness and since ages, our ancestors have emphasised on the ‘fitness-first’ mantra as the basis to a healthy lifestyle. PM Modi also said that our tradition has always taught us the importance of fitness for good health and a happy life.

“Fitness has been an integral part of our life since Vedic times, but in recent decades, fitness among people has become a worry. With the advancement of technology, physical activities have diminished and we have become dependent on technology. Technology has made our lives sedentary. We even monitor our daily physical activities using modern gadgets, and this dependency of technology is one of the root causes of unfit body and mind,” said PM Modi.

While talking about the increasing cases of diseased lifestyle and how even children are suffering from it, PM stated that “People are so busy in their day to day life that they forget about fitness. Many lifestyle diseases like hypertension and diabetes are on the rise in India and have become very common. Even children are getting affected by this. Our young people have become prone to a heart attack. India is now plagued by lifestyle diseases. The only way forward is for every family is to raise awareness about fitness. Be health conscious. Do what it takes to stay fit. If you set a goal with purpose and passion, it becomes a habit. Small lifestyle changes can prevent these lifestyle diseases.”

PM Modi in his elaborated speech on fitness and lifestyle focused on making the citizen aware of the role of fitness and exercise in daily life and encouraged people to make it a daily habit. He also said that “Not only India but the whole world is working towards making their citizens healthy.” PM quoted the fitness movements that have been initiated by nations like Australia, China, United States, Germany and Britain among others to make their nation more fit. “The nation is highly benefitted when every citizen of the country is fit,” said PM Modi.

While quoting a famous saying, “There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs”, PM added that “To climb the stair of success you need to be fit. Sucess and fitness are interlinked with each other.”

It is well known that a fit and healthy body is home to a healthy and stable mind.