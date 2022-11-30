The world’s most expensive grapes cost more than Rs 8 lacs for a bunch; Here’s why

Are you one of those who crib about the rising prices of fruits? If yes, then you’ll be surprised to know that these Ruby Roman grapes from Japan that look like ping balls cost more than Rs 8 lacs. These have made it to the book of world records after becoming the ‘Most Expensive Grapes’.

This was a bunch of just 30 grapes – which means each grape was sold for Rs 30,000 each. This batch was picked up by a supermarket in Amagasaki in Hyogo Prefecture.

For the unversed, the Japanese are quite particular about certain fruits. The Roman Grapes are grown in the Ishikawa prefecture. Fruits are often given or presented as gifts to “show appreciation and build relationships.” In fact, Japanese supermarkets often won’t sell fruits if they have any blemishes or aren’t in the right shape.

This high standard doesn’t just start at the store, but begins in production. Fruits in Japan go through a rigorous inspection process in order to meet quality standards. These grapes are properly scrutinized and then are classified according to grade — Superior, Special Superior, and Premium. To qualify as Premium, these grapes have to be absolutely perfect. In fact, according to Business Insider, only two bunches of the grapes met the qualifications of the Premium grade in 2021, and none qualified in the two years prior.