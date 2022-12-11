The ultimate guide to wedding tables

The season of grand and vibrant Indian weddings is here, intricately planned with culturally rich festivities full of celebration and traditions is what makes it the most beautiful time of the year! There’s something truly mesmerizing about weddings. The table is at the heart of the celebration, a space where people connect and share a meal. A beautifully set table becomes the perfect canvas for a memorable evening. If you are wondering how to decorate a table for your big day; here are some of the wedding table decor ideas to bring obvious charm to your celebrations:

Go for Gold and Vintage

Apart from its extraordinary health properties, the gold-coloured Kansa Cutlery will create one of the most stunning hues for a wedding table. Kansa plates and bowls with dark-coloured tablecloths and mats with brass/silver cutlery will help you achieve the much-needed vintage atmosphere. Balance traditional displays with contemporary accents by adding tall gold centerpiece pillars, paired with plenty of dried, textured elements.

Bring Nature to your Table

Setting a vase with flowers, and experiencing their freshness through touch and smell these small gestures not only uplift the mood but also spread positive vibes. Go all out with floral arrangements, complemented with fruits and multiple mini succulent arrangements and terrariums. White vases can be a great option instead of clear glass as it adds to the elegance and also keeps the stems hidden.

Go for Coloured Glassware

Using coloured glassware is a great way to bring a pop of colour and enhance the mood of your table. While serve-ware and vases can make a statement, glassware is important too. Consider a yellow or green-hued option to be sure your drinkware stand-out for the season.

Look to Earthy and Neutral Tones

After the Covid pandemic, people have a newfound appreciation of the environment which can be seen translated into interior design, as well as wedding setups. Nothing defines elegance better than monotones, which add a rustic elegance to spaces with their subtle earthy tones and textures. These nature-inspired themes made of saturated tones and rich, earthy hues work great with natural materials such as wood, metal, stone, linen, and woven cotton. Terracotta serving bowls, wooden plates, linen napkins, woven placemats, and ceramic tableware in neutral colours or in the brightest tones of rust can be the perfect decorations for the reception tables and add depth to your tablescape.

Bring Home Handcrafted Table Decoration Items From IKAI ASAI

Pick the theme according to your occasion, and bring your vision to life with Ikai Asai. Deeply rooted in craft and community, we draw from age-old craft traditions and view them through the lens of a modern aesthetic vocabulary. Our eclectic mix of handcrafted pieces perfectly fits into this beautiful yet simple table-setting idea.