The ultimate guide to understanding obesity: Symptoms, causes and ways to cope up

Being overweight is one of the biggest problems facing us these days. To understand the management of Obesity let us first come to terms with what it actually means. In simple words, overweight and obesity is defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation anywhere in the body that may impair future health. Overweight & obesity is caused by many factors/behaviours like eating patterns, lack of sleep or physical activity, some medicinal side effects, and even genetics & family history. It can also be due to an increased intake of energy-dense foods high in fat & sugar. Our hectic but sedentary work life today has ensured a decrease in physical activity. Not to forget the changing modes of transportation, frequent partying including high consumption of processed fast and convenience foods is easily available

The biggest worry today is the increase in childhood obesity again due to limited physical activity and high consumption of fast food. This leads to multiple side effects like hypertension, early markers of cardiovascular disease, insulin resistance, and psychological effects. Basically, robbing a child of his/her childhood and forcing them onto medicines.

Also Read From Sundar Pichai to Elon Musk: A look at salaries of top CEOs

To understand it better, we got in touch with Dr Arpita B Acharya, Clinical Nutritionist, Max Hospital, Panchsheel Park. She suggested a few steps one must follow to fight obesity. Take a look:

Screening for overweight and obesity: In adults, this is done by measuring BMI (Body mass index). In layman’s terms, BMI is defined as the body mass (in kilograms) divided by the square of the body height (in meters) and expressed in units of kg/m². If the score is more than 25 then the person is overweight and if it’s more than 30 then the person is obese.

Be aware that a high BMI is a significant risk factor for non-communicable diseases such as:

Cardiovascular diseases (mainly heart disease and stroke) diabetes;

Musculoskeletal disorders (especially osteoarthritis – a highly disabling degenerative disease of the joints);

Some cancers (including endometrial, breast, ovarian, prostate, liver, gallbladder, kidney, and colon). Your treatment plan may include:

Management & Treatment

Dietary changes

One needs to make certain dietary changes to lose weight & this will differ from person to person. Some people may benefit from cutting portion sizes or snacks between meals. While for some others, a loss in weight may be more about changing what they eat, when they eat & than how much. It is not a secret that everyone can benefit from eating more plants and fruits. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes tend to be lower in fat and higher in fibre and micronutrients. They are more nutritious and can make you feel fuller and more satisfied and ensuring consuming fewer calories.

Increase in physical activity

Just dietary changes may not be enough. It must be coupled with exercise as both are important to weight loss and weight maintenance. But do understand your physical condition and depending on that you can decide on the kind of exercises. They don’t need to do heavy exercise in a gym. At times walking at a moderate pace is one of the most efficient types of exercise for weight loss. Just 30 minutes of a brisk walk, five days a week is what healthcare providers suggest. A daily walk at lunchtime or before or after work can make a real difference.

Lifestyle changes that can reduce weight include following a heart-healthy eating plan lower in calories and unhealthy saturated fats and increasing physical activity.

Behavioural therapies

These therapies can be through counseling, creating support groups, and using methods like cognitive behavioural therapy may have a role to play in supporting one’s weight loss journey. These methods can help relook at the problem as an opportunity to support positive changes. It can also help one manage stress and address emotional and psychological factors that may be working against an individual trying to fight weight loss. Weight and weight loss efforts affect us on many levels, so it can be helpful to have support on the human side as well as on the practical side.