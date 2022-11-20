The ultimate burger list: Places where you’ll find the best ‘smashed’ burgers in Mumbai

Think comfort and quick food, and burgers are something that comes to your mind. Easy to assemble and ready in minutes, burgers can easily satisfy everyone. A good bite of that juicy patty sandwiched between the soft burger buns is enough to make us drool and forget all about our worries. Things get better if you are having a smashed burger. Wondering what’s that? The smashed burger is a specific kind of meat burger, or more precisely, it’s a cooking method that expands the surface area of the delicious crust that we all adore. What makes them superior to standard burger patties? Since most of the meat is pressed down onto the grill and browned, you’re getting more Maillard goodness than when cooking a regular burger. Whether you are a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, these places are apt for every kind of taste palate.

BOSS Burgers Brews + BBQs

Launched by the iconic F&B group Impresario Handmade Restaurants, BOSS Burgers Brews + BBQs ensures the same attention to detail via exceptional flavours, high-quality ingredients, and a superior brand experience.

The Chef recommended Smashed Buff Burger is made with in-house baked brioche bun layered with chargrilled smash buff patty with cheese and buttered onions, served with nacho chips.

Address: BOSS Burgers Brews + BBQs, The Trees, Godrej One, Vikhroli

Price: 450++ (Available for online delivery via Swiggy & Zomato)

145 Cafe & Bar

Popularly known for its global tapas, 145’s Smashed Buff Burger is another level of juicy and wholesome. It is160g smashed juicy buffalo beef patty topped with smoked cheddar, house sauce, mustard, aioli and pickled onion rings.

Delivery: Available at all 4 outlets in Mumbai (Kalaghoda, Bandra, Kamala Mills & Andheri)

Price: 450++

Louis Burger

Louis offers two kinds of smashed burgers- lamb & buff. Smashed Lamb Cheese Burger is a double lamb patty, signature animal sauce, Emmental cheese, and truffle mayonnaise. Smashed Buff Cheese Burger also has a double buff patty and sharp English cheddar cheese.

Delivery: Available for delivery via Swiggy and Zomato

Price: 345++ for both lamb and buff.

Nino Burgers

Life is better with a burger and Nino Burgers stands to the popular saying. The newly launched Nino Smashed Buff Burger at Nino is the ideal comfort food for all burger lovers! What’s not to like about 2 juicy, saucy patties between a soft bun? Nino Burgers, loaded with the goodness of sauces, gherkins, meat, and cheese, puts an end to your search for a good gourmet burger.

Delivery: Available across Mumbai on Swiggy & Zomato

Price: 350++