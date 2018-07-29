The Top Travel Experiences: Here is a list of top 10 travel activities and experiences

Cooking class at a Tuscan farmhouse: Experience the finest Tuscan cuisines with a cooking class and local market tour from Florence in Italy.

One-day guided sightseeing tour of NYC

Travellers can maximise their time in Manhattan with this outstanding tour of some of New York City’s most iconic attractions. With insider commentary from knowledgeable guides, this tour first covers Federal Hall, South Street Seaport, 9/11 Memorial and Wall Street. Travellers are then taken to a harbour cruise via luxury boat, with views of Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, and Brooklyn Bridge, before wrapping up with a visit to Lincoln Center and Central Park.

Sydney bridge climb

Witness the scenic beauty of Sydney, Australia, from atop the Harbour Bridge. Experience this exhilarating and unforgettable tour by climbing the bridge, where travellers can opt for ascending to a halfway point inside the bridge’s inner arch or climbing to the summit and enjoying the scenic points along the way.

Vatican VIP experience

While in Rome, enjoy a VIP experience at the Vatican with this morning tour that includes breakfast on site. Travellers can explore the Vatican Museums before they open to the general public to admire famous sights like the Sistine Chapel and Raphael’s Rooms in a more intimate atmosphere before finishing with skip-the-line access to St Peter’s Basilica through a reserved entrance. When booking, one can select from two options: breakfast in the Pinecone Courtyard with a Vatican tour limited to 16 people or breakfast in the Vatican cafeteria with a Vatican tour plus a coach tour of surrounding Vatican City and the Vatican gardens, limited to 25 people.

New Orleans cooking class

This fun and educational cooking class is a great option for travellers seeking the full Louisiana dining experience. Set in a converted 19th-century molasses warehouse, foodies can expect to learn—and eat! A lively local chef leads experience-goers through the fundamentals of classic Creole dishes and travellers can then dig into the delicious samples, complemented by local beer or a sweet ice tea. Highly recommended to those who enjoy cooking while having a fun time in New Orleans.

Rotorua Maori Hangi dinner and performance

If you are in Rotorua, New Zealand,you simply cannot miss their cultural performances and take part in a traditional Maori ‘Hangi’ feast at Tamaki Maori village. A local guide escorts the travellers by coach to the marae (Maori village) for an immersive evening that begins with a welcome ceremony by New Zealand’s indigenous people. Travellers can learn about their local customs and watch a powerful display of song and dance before a Hangi dinner.

Best of Niagara Falls tour

With impressive views of the iconic waterfalls, the Niagara Falls, Ontario, lets travellers admire the natural wonder from all angles. Gazing out over the falls from the Skylon Tower, travellers can ride the elevator to the observation deck and enjoy a view over American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, and Horseshoe Falls. One can also experience Journey Behind the Falls, and either sail beneath the falls on a Hornblower cruise (summer) or see the Butterfly Conservatory and Niagara’s Fury 4D show (winter).

Vancouver to Victoria and Butchart Gardens tour by bus

A shuttle arrives at your pickup location or hotel in Vancouver, and you set off on this full-day, professionally guided tour to Victoria. Relish stunning Coast Mountain vistas, sheer natural beauty and the picturesque provincial capital on this round-trip tour from Vancouver to Victoria. Travelling by ferry and bus, this guided tour takes travellers to Victoria’s must-see destinations, including the world-renowned Butchart Gardens. Travellers can explore the expertly cultivated, 55-acre rose, Japanese and Italian floral gardens. This full-day tour includes all transportation and admission fees and free time to explore Victoria on your own.

Wild Wicklow tour including Glendalough from Dublin

This full-day guided tour lets you scout the wild landscape of Wicklow County. Travellers can board their coach bus in Dublin, Ireland, and then stop at Wicklow National Park, the monastic settlement at Glendalough, and Sally’s Gap (all entrance fees included). With insider commentary from knowledgeable guides at each stop, travellers can simply enjoy the scenic vistas while leaving the driving and navigation to the experts. The beautiful Irish countryside and authentic Irish cuisine will leave you coming back for more.