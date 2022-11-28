The tipple for this season: Must-try easy rum cocktails

Winter is that time of the year when one seeks to experience some cozy comfort. Our favorite indulgence for this season is rum which with its molasses like sweetness, makes for the perfect drink, when the mercury drops. Monika Alcobev’s cocktail expert; Dushyant Tanwar shares some of the best rum cocktail recipes for this season. He shared that for many Indians, their love affair with rum started and ended with OldMonk, which is full of artificial flavorings and coloring. However, It’s about time to widen the horizons and experience the array of flavors in the rum segment. He recommends the vibrant and punchy Bush Rum which is inspired by the flavors of Caribbean rum shack as it offers the perfect blend of tropical fruits and spices to create some unforgettable cocktails.

The unique red coloured Ashanti Rum, on the other hand, boasts of a perfect blend of hibiscus and ginger with hints of vanilla and roasted honey. It’s not too sharp which is why it’s the best bet for the black mic mac and the Hibiscus fashioned cocktails.

Passionfruit Rumtini

Ingredients:

40ml Bush Rum Passionfruit & Guava

10ml vanilla syrup

10ml brown sugar syrup

10ml lemon juice

3 dashes bitters

Method:

Pour ingredients into a mixing glass filled 2/3 with ice in the order listed. Shake and strain into a chilled coupe glass

Garnish with half a passionfruit

Mango Daiquiri

Ingredients:

50ml Bush Rum Mango

25ml passionfruit puree /passionfruit liqueur

15ml sugar syrup

15ml freshly squeezed lime

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker

Add cubed ice into a shaker and shake vigorously Double strain into a martini-style glass

Garnish with half a passionfruit and a shot of prosecco (optional)

Bossa Nova

Ingredients:

40ml Bush Rum Passionfruit & Guava

15ml Galliano liqueur

15ml apricot liqueur

10ml lemon juice

50ml equal parts of fresh pineapple juice and orange juice Method:

Add all the ingredients into a large glass with ice. Shake hard for 15 seconds.

Double strain into a highball glass with ice.

Garnish with 1 pineapple leaf, half passion fruit, and Viola flower. 4. Hibiscus Fashioned

Ingredients:

50ml Ashanti Spiced Rum

10ml Hibiscus Syrup

Orange Peel

Lemon Bitters

Method:

Add all the ingredients you have in a mixing glass Smoke the serving glass with star anis

Stir the mixture with 35 turns and serve under a carved ice cube Decorate with squeezed orange peel on the glass

Black Mic Mac

Ingredients:

50ml Ashanti Spiced Rum

10ml chestnut syrup

20ml aged wine

Absente on the walls of the glass

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a mixing glass over ice Stir with 30 laps and serve in a lowball glass over square ice Garnish with orange peel and chocolate.