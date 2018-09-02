The story of Suhring brothers: How chefs from Germany elevated a plebeian cuisine to an award-winning one

Bavarian cheese spread with lemonade beer

For a cuisine that hardly treads the realms of the exciting, bordering more on basic sustenance, German food gets an innovative makeover in the hands of the Suhring brothers—Thomas and Mathias—who run Suhring in Bangkok, ranked the number four restaurant in Asia.

In the national capital recently, cooking at the Taj Mahal Hotel, the brothers admitted that the Germans were not so proud of their cuisine like the Japanese, Italians or Indians. “Given the history of our country, food has been just a means to survive. It’s nothing to be excited about or look forward to,” says Thomas. Well, the twins have certainly changed that perception with their cooking, achieving the number one spot in Bangkok after just a year of opening in 2016 and a Michelin star to follow.

The tricks of the trade are all there to entice the modern diner—small plates, sharing platters, techniques like spherification, visually appealing food—but a lot of their inspiration comes from their grandmother’s cooking. Lamb aged for seven days on a bed of fresh smoked herbs and garlic; pickled fish and vegetables, caviar, cheese, egg noodles—all the essentials of German cooking are part of the menu. In fact, the twins invite us to the kitchen to demonstrate the basics of spaetzle, fresh noodles made with lots of eggs and flour.

Having trained in French cuisine and worked in Italian restaurants, the twins chose to return to their roots when it came to starting their own venture. Clearly cooking from their heart, the restaurant finds an address in a house, with the twins greeting guests with a “welcome to our home”. “It’s meaningful for us to go back to our heritage. It feels good to present to the outside world what German food should taste like. Moreover, two Germans cooking in Bangkok should be cooking German and not Italian food. That connect and emotion make people believe in you and what you are doing. In today’s world, the emotional connect, the storytelling through dishes is very important,” says Thomas.

On a short visit to India, Mathias rues they have not had the time to explore Indian cuisine as they would have wanted to. However, they are amazed not just by the variety of Indian cuisine, but the fact that vegetarianism is so popular. “It’s surprising for us to see the number of people not eating meat or fish and still being super happy,” he says, as both burst out laughing. But they admit it’s a trend gaining currency worldwide. “It’s a big trend; many chefs are using more and more vegetarian options in their food.”

As for taking their food to other places, what they have their hearts set on right now is to show off their garden by starting a lunch service on weekends. Opening a whole new restaurant “might happen a few years down the line”, especially as they acknowledge that there are not too many German restaurants around, but definitely not now. “As Germans, we like precision and planning. So whenever we expand further, we want to be sure it’s the right time for it and we are doing the right thing,” they say in unison.