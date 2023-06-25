The songstresses of India: A lyrical narrative of many women artistes and their art

By Ankur Biplav

Madhur Gupta’s book Courting Hindustan: The Consuming Passions of Iconic Women Performers of India is nothing short of a captivating tribute to the extraordinary women who have graced the Indian performing arts scene.

The book sheds light on the journeys of several trailblazing women performers, including dancers, singers and musicians, who defied societal norms and carved their own paths in a male-dominated industry. From the legendary classical musician Begum Akhtar to the enigmatic Gauhar Jaan, Gupta takes readers on a historical and cultural odyssey, showcasing the diverse talent and indomitable spirit of these remarkable women.

Gupta himself is a leading exponent of Odissi dance. He initially started his training in Kathak under the legendary late Pandit Birju Maharaj and later moved on to learn Odissi under Sharon Lowen in the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra style.

“When I started my training in Indian classical dance Kathak, and then Odissi, from renowned masters, they often spoke about women entertainers of their times with much reverence. The concept of courtesans going by various names of Nagarvadhus, Ganikas, Rajdasi, Devadasi, Mahari, and so forth was introduced to me from the very beginning,” Gupta says, adding that the inspiration behind writing this book was that these women entertainers who were repositories of high culture and had the strength within them to establish their identities across eras had allured him deeply.

The book seamlessly blends biographical details, personal anecdotes and historical context, offering readers a comprehensive understanding of the cultural and social milieu in which these women thrived. Gupta, during an interview with Financial Express, emphasises the fact that the Indian subcontinent has always been resplendent with opulent arts of poetry, dance, music, theatre and literature.

While researching for the book, Gupta says he found out how deeply entrenched a place the women entertainers held in the high society of their times. “Even nawabs to be and nobility were sent to these refined women to understand the tehzeeb, tameed and finer nuances of interaction through learning to appreciate music, dance, poetry, and even vocabulary to use and etiquette to acquire,” adds Gupta.

The book has several interesting stories to keep readers engaged. One of the interesting stories that the book talks about is on Baz Bahadur, a renowned expert in the Hindustani style of Indian classical music. How did Raga Bhoop Kalyan form? Gupta writes in his book, “It is a popular belief that since Baz Bahadur loved Raga Bhoop and Roopmati loved Raga Kalyan, they were amalgamated to form the popular Raga Bhoop Kalyan.”

While Gupta believes that Indian culture and arts is still an exclusive club, “The best feedback I have received about Courting Hindustan is that it is approachable, easy to consume and simplistic in its narrative,” says Gupta, who hopes that the larger audience base after reading this book gets a glimpse of the rich heritage we have the privilege of knowing, and if the book encourages a few to actually partake in the arts as a learner or a connoisseur.

One of the notable strengths of Courting Hindustan is the author’s ability to provide an in-depth exploration of the personal lives and motivations of these women performers. Gupta delves into their struggles, aspirations and the sacrifices they made in pursuit of their art, allowing readers to connect with them on a deeply human level.

Gupta narrates an anecdote that reinforced his belief that artistes are the most resilient breed that exists. “Someone commented that Balasaraswati does not have many audiences in her weekly baithaks. One of her grandkids reverted, ‘A jeweller presents its most precious gems only for those who can appreciate.’ Only a select few can,” says Gupta.

Throughout the book, Gupta’s admiration for his subjects shines through, making this book an engaging and enlightening read. It is highly recommended for anyone interested in the rich cultural heritage of India and the inspiring stories of women who defied societal norms to pursue their passions.

Courting Hindustan: The Consuming Passions of Iconic Women Performers of India

Madhur Gupta

Rupa Publications

Pp 208, Rs 295