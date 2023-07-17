The Sass Bar to Tagz: Here are 7 Indian brands that excelled in business post Shark Tank

India is a breeding ground for startups and the infamous American TV show Shark Tank has given a platform to these rising entrepreneurs to showcase their business to the world. After the immense popularity of the first season the show was brought to India for a second season this year.

The second season of Shark Tank India showcased more than 50 brands, that ranged from fin-tech, F&B, fashion to healthcare. Here are 7 brands that have made a good fortune since their appearance on the show:

Get A Whey

What’s better than ice cream that is not only delicious but also healthy? Get a Whey is homegrown brand that started as a kitchen experiment Jimmy and Jash Shah, a mother-son duo. A health-focused ice cream brand that targets millennials. Their ice creams are low in calories, low in fat, and high in protein. They also contain no added sugar. They reached an agreement for Rs 1 crore with 15% equity. Their monthly sales were Rs 20 lakhs prior to the show; they now range from Rs 80 lakhs to Rs 1 crore. They have reached 19 cities from a distribution network of three cities.

Get a Whey founders

The brand’s mission: “To facilitate healthy behavioural choices. Help families make conscious choices through guilt free indulgence”

The Sass Bar

The Sass Bar founder

To make your shower experience better, Rishika Nayak founded The Sass Bar. The brand sells bathing soaps in variety of unique shapes, size and fragrances. Sales have increased from Rs 6 Lakhs per month to Rs 10 to 20 Lakhs per month. The business signed a contract for Rs 50 lakhs for a 35 percent share in the programme. They are now raising the bar for bath and body goods. After the show, they also introduced new SKUs.

The Quirky Naari

The Quirky Naari founder

From drab to fab! Quirky Naari, India’s first hand-painted denim business, was unveiled on Shark Tank. Mathura-based entrepreneur Malvica Saxena also displayed some unique footwear (including LED shoes) and clothing at the show. The brand saw a small increase in monthly sales (from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh) and started receiving orders from abroad after securing a deal for Rs 35 lakh with 15% ownership.

Brain Wired

Brain Wired at Shark Tank (Source: Twitter)

With a technology that saves lives, Brain Wired made a strong impression on everyone and demonstrated to the world that doing good deeds can go a long way. The company is one of the top 75 success stories in Indian agriculture and has one of the most cutting-edge tech products from Shark Tank India. The IT company received a transaction for Rs 60 Lakhs at 10%. Their monthly sales before entering the tank ranged from Rs 1 to 2 lakhs. Its valuation now is high at Rs 35 lakhs a month. Additionally, they are starting to export abroad.

Skippi Ice Pops

Skippi Ice Pops founders

Bringing your childhood nostalgia back! The first company to secure an all-sharks deal on the show was Skippi Ice Pops. The brand of ice popsicles received a transaction for Rs. 1 Cr. for 15% equity. Prior to being on the show, the company only had regional distribution and recorded monthly sales of Rs 4-5 lakhs. However, the numbers have now exploded. Their current monthly sales are Rs 70 lakh. Their website’s traffic has increased dramatically, going from 150 visits per day to 8,000 visitors per day. Additionally, they have begun exporting to Kuwait, Hong Kong, Dubai, Uganda, and Nepal.

Tagz Food

Snacking is now guilt free! Tagz Foods has achieved success in winning over customers both domestically and overseas with an original and healthy concept for GenZ snacking. For a deal for Rs. 70 lakhs and 2.75 percent equity, the popped chips brand was chosen. The company saw a 3X rise after being featured on the show with six new manufacturing units

Tagz Foods Co-founder, Anish Basu Roy

They started off as a brand of popped chips but have since expanded to include dips and chocolate cigars. Previously only available in six locations in India, they are currently distributed in 20 Indian cities as well as Dubai, Kuwait, and Australia.

Auli Lifestyle

Skincare that is organic and safe! The popularity of the vegan, ayurvedic skincare products from Auli Lifestyle is on the rise. The organisation, run by Aishwarya Biswas, began retail distribution after making an appearance on Shark Tank India.

Auli Lifestyle founder

They have increased their monthly sales from Rs 10 to 12 lakhs to Rs 30 to 37 lakhs. Their skincare and cosmetics are currently sold in all Mumuso locations. The business has recently introduced a fresh line of budget-friendly rage. Both domestic and international distribution are in the works.