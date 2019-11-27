Decode the role of colours in your home’s interior design

It is essential to know the various effects of colours, to most likely get what you need from the rooms in your home.

By Mahesh Anand

Can a pink room make a tough man weak? Well, studies have proved that if a person tries to get aggressive in the presence of pink, he finds it difficult. The role of colours in interior design is significant in decoding these nuances. According to Dr Schauss, Ph.D., director of the American Institute for Biosocial Research in Tacoma, Washington, Pink is a tranquillizing colour that saps your energy. Pink’s tranquillizing effect rapidly gained momentum among psychologists back in the ’70s. So much so, prison officers painted their respective cells in bubble-gum pink and noticed an almost immediate subduing effect among prisoners.

Importance of Colour Theory in Interior Design

Although it may seem like a coincidence that our feelings appear to reflect the colour of the walls of the room we are in, there is a science to it. Several ancient cultures like the Egyptians and Chinese practised chromotherapy or using colours to heal. Scientists, architects and interior designers, attest the fact that colours influence our decisions. Thanks to highly developed technologies in recent times, it is now possible to match colour across different colour matching systems. This has opened up a world of possibilities for matching and coordinating colour combinations.

Psychology of colour in interior design

While most of us may not invest much of our energy pondering about room colour, it influences us consistently. So it is essential to know the various effects of colours, you will most likely get what you need from the rooms in your home. Wondering how to choose paint colours for your home’s interiors?

Let’s take a closer look at what some common colours can do to your room.

Red is the most promising athletic booster. It siphons the adrenaline like no other and works up energy, especially during the night-time. It can raise a person’s vitality level. Red can draw individuals together and stimulate conversation in the living room. The colour is known to increase blood pressure and speed breath and pulse. Red draws attention and keen use of red as an accent can immediately focus attention on a particular element.

Yellow catches the joy of daylight and imparts happiness. It is a brilliant choice for kitchens, dining and restrooms, where it is invigorating and inspiring. In halls, passages and little spaces, yellow can feel expansive and inviting. Studies demonstrate that individuals are bound to lose their temper in a yellow inside. Similarly, children appear to cry more in yellow rooms. In chromotherapy, yellow is accepted to animate the nerves and purify the body.

Pink is a sedating colour that saps your energy. Which is why your heart muscles can’t race faster. It is delicate, alleviating, and warm, which makes it a good choice for the bedroom. Light pink functions admirably in the restroom since it can make a solid sparkle for some, skin tones. Pink can likewise be used as an emphasize shading in the family room.

Blue is said to cut down blood pressure and moderate breath and pulse. It is viewed as calming, unwinding and peaceful, and it is frequently suggested for rooms and bathrooms. That is the reason it is a sought-after colour for hospitals. To achieve relaxation in social areas, like, family rooms, hall or huge kitchens, think about warm blues. Although it is one of the most popular colours, it is one of the least appetizing. Some weight loss plans recommend eating your food off a blue plate.

Green is viewed as the most soothing shade for the eye. Researchers have also found that green can improve reading ability. Blending the reviving nature of blue and the happiness of yellow, green is appropriate for practically any room in the house. Green also has a calming impact when utilized as a primary colour for decorating. Lighter shades of green can likewise truly improve a restroom, and yellow-greens or blue-greens can make an office space feel more joyful.

While it is a fact that colours can appeal to different individuals in different ways, you need to consider their effects whenever choosing a colour for your room. So now that you have a good insight on how colours complement your emotions, take care to choose your wall colours carefully and have fun while doing so!

(The columnist is President – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division). Views expressed are the author’s own)