The rise of the digital-first brands

In this emerging age of digitisation, ’Always on’ is not a phrase but a state of being. From conversation to commerce, the world is operating online. This environment has given rise to successful digital-first brands and has changed the dynamics of many silos of the commerce industry.

The digital-first approach became instrumental when the pandemic disrupted the world and what was once optional became mandatory giving rise to digital-first brands. Navigating the digital realm became essential for every brand that wanted to survive commercially:

to increase accessibility for customers without geographical restrictions

run promotional campaigns for new customer acquisition

offer enhanced customer experiences

Digital-first brands give strategic precedence to digital platforms for marketing and accessibility. Here’s how –

Online in hours – Launching a brand online takes a matter of hours. Comprehensible and affordable platforms such as Shopify, Amazon et al help brands get selling without hefty investments and overheads. Facebook and Google make marketing easy and accessible even with a limited budget (albeit it may mean limited reach). Logistics organisations such as Delhivery, Shiprocket etc., optimise reach with a pay-per-conversion module which makes supply chain management and shipping easier. Brands are no longer limited by their geographical locations and/or monumental rentals. Mobile savvy population – The pandemic democratized the use of smartphones. As technology seeped into two-tier and three-tier cities, digital-first brands grew exponentially. Increased internet connectivity across generations facilitated E-commerce growth. Millennials across the country are choosing convenience and unique experiences. The aspirational Indian shopper is no longer restricted by their location. Authenticity – Consumers today are looking for a story, for brands that resonate with them. This is where digital-first brands have found their niche. Brands today can generate engaging content, collaborations and multi-sensory experiences. This helps them control their narrative and stay true to their USP. An online presence helps brands maintain their scale up without diluting their brand philosophy. Cultivating a community – Digital-first brands invest heavily in customer experience. From CRM to a personalized shopping experience, the goal is to build lasting relationships. This is further augmented with testimonials, user-generated content and social media influencer outreach. The prevalence of a community built by shoppers and influencers is one of the crucial steps in helping digital-first brands gain ground.

In the last few years over 400 million Indians have become a part of the online community. The reason? Affordable smartphones, exposure to the internet and cost-effective data plans. This has given digital-first brands a monumental opportunity to enter the market. With enhanced CRM, AI and ML and an Omni-channel presence, digital-first brands are shrinking the gap between companies and customers by meeting the consumer where they already are – online.



