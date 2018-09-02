The Quirkiest hotels: Here is a list of 10 most quirky hotels from around the world by TripAdvisor

The Quirkiest hotels: Here is a list of 10 most quirky hotels from around the world

Free Spirit Spheres, Vancouver Island, Canada

This treehouse hotel in a rainforest on British Columbia’s Vancouver Island is magical. Consisting of three large wooden globes suspended above the rainforest floor, the Free Spirit Spheres are accessed via a driveway that runs through the incredible trees that surround them. Once inside the spheres, you, quite literally, feel as though you are among the branches, which you can see out of their large circular windows. The room rate is from Rs 12,309 per night. Staying in a sphere hanging from a tree is an experience not to be missed.

Skylodge Adventure Suites, Urubamba, Peru

Not for the faint-hearted, Skylodge Adventure Suites is a transparent pod, which hangs from the top of a mountain, offering the most incredible views of the Urumbamba Valley below. Not just adventure by name, it’s an adventure in itself to reach the Skylodge, as guests must scale the 400 m up via Ferrata or hike a trail to get there. Each suite includes four beds, a dining area and a private bathroom. The room rate starts from Rs 28,486 per night.

La Villa Cheminee de Tatzu Nishi, Nantes, France

A creation by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, La Villa Cheminee is a nod to the nearby chimneys of the Cordemais power station, with a classic French gite sitting on top of a 15-m-high tower. Besides rooms for two, a kitchen and a wood-fired heater, the villa also has a garden outside with impressive views over the Loire. As per a TripAdvisor reviewer, “I had been waiting for our stay for a long time and it was well worth the wait. This small house perched on top of a tower has absolutely breathtaking views of the Loire and an amazing feeling of calm. We loved it, a cosy nest to spend a night or two in love.” The room rate starts from Rs 8,018 per night.

The Aurora Express, Alaska, US

Made out of renovated Alaska railroad carriages, The Aurora Express is a bed-and-breakfast, which sits on a hill overlooking Fairbanks, Alaska. Each carriage has been made into an individual suite, decorated to fit a different era in the Alaskan railroad’s history. According to a reviewer, “It is so cool to sleep in a railroad car… we found the details remarkable. The bed was divine—the best sleep we had out of five places we stayed on our trip. What luxurious purple sheets!” The average room rate is Rs 12,371.

Silo Stay, Little River, New Zealand

A hotel complex like no other, it is situated in Little River, a quaint New Zealand town not far from the city of Christchurch. Silo Stay offers guests the opportunity to stay inside converted grain silos. Usually, a grain silo would be found on a farm filled with animal feed, but here, it’s a place to get your head down for the night. The creator of Silo Stay had the environment at heart when building it—sheep’s wool is used for insulation, and eco-boilers and showers heated with a pellet burner, to name just a few of their eco-friendly features. As per a reviewer, “This was such a fun and funky experience. Every aspect of Silo Stay is about environmental respect without any level of preaching. There are just so many lovely touches.” The average rate is Rs 11,120.

Kumbuk River Eco Extraordinaire, Sri Lanka

Set deep in the Sri Lankan jungle, Kumbuk River Eco Extraordinaire boasts five unique eco lodges like nothing you’ve ever seen before—the main attraction being a 40-foot elephant you can sleep inside. The Elephant Villa offers two huge bedrooms and an open-plan lounge on its upper deck, while the bathroom is situated on the ground floor with a tree through the middle. One for nature lovers, this hotel is on the edge of the Yala National Park, where real elephants and other wild animals can be seen. The beautiful and quiet place has no TV or internet for distraction. It is just a place to unwind and relax and make the most of the stunning surroundings and river. The average rate is Rs 13,034.

Treehouse Lodge, Paraiso, Peru

You can’t get closer to nature than with a stay at the treehouse, which is built 67 feet up in the Amazon, with all manner of exotic wildlife hanging around outside. Nestled in the heart of the Amazon, it’s a small piece of paradise in the jungle. The Treehouse Lodge in Paraiso, Peru, offers 10 luxury treehouses to stay in, all designed differently, depending on the structure of the tree they sit in. Reached by a network of wooden walkways, steps and bridges, guests get a true experience of life high above the jungle floor—it’s comfortable, beautifully-finished, with mosquito nets both inside and out, and the jungle is right on your doorstep. The average rate is Rs 43,057.

La Balade des Gnomes, Durbuy, Belgium

Located in Durbuy, a 17th-century town in Belgium, La Balade des Gnomes consists of 10 completely unique rooms, all inspired by fairytales and legends. Rooms include a giant Trojan horse you can actually stay in and the Macquarie Island room, which has a boat for a bed, which appears to float on actual water. The room rate is from Rs 10,123 per night.