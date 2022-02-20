The prized photo-op: Pictures of pregnant celebrities are serious business now

Without a doubt, celebrity pregnancy photo shoots influence their followers with their dressing, location, investment.

Pop icon Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. The news has been doing the rounds on social media after a picture of the sensational star on New York streets show-stopping her baby bump went viral some time back.

Motherhood has always emboldened people to make the first move and most like to certify this phase as an important milestone in life. Why not? It’s about celebrating every day of life. For instance, in the last few years, professional maternity photo shoots are a growing trend with couples making this experience a memory for a lifetime.

But the news to broadcast the new arrival knows no bounds and it has gone rather over-the-top. A rather fancier approach to such shoots could be either in the middle of a forest, a swimming pool or sometimes with pets. For instance, in June 2016,

Canadian-American musician Alanis Morissette posted her pregnancy photo inside a swimming pool.

However, this isn’t a new sensation on social media as all the love and hate from fans that follow ends up either to celebrate, support your favourite icons or slam them for unnecessarily broadcasting their personal lives.

In Rihanna’s case, the essence of flaunting the bump on a chilly New York winter street or the colours of the couple’s attire — pink and blue — left many wondering if the power couple is expecting a boy or girl. Additionally, an exorbitantly priced photo shoot of the global superstar in her tummy tucking jewellery can be something exclusive for shutterbugs. It could have made the right fashion statement if she could break this news in her Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand founded by the Barbadian singer. News reports in the past have also revealed Rihanna’s love for celebrating pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.

But there’s something about being vintage and her love for a classic style is evident in these pictures. Shot by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, also known as Diggzy, Rihanna wore the vintage Christian Lacroix cross in colourful stones, a vintage silk pink puffer coat by Chanel from the house’s fall/winter 1996 collection and a ripped knees cut denim from Vetements with a vintage Chanel belt. A$AP Rocky wore leather pants, a Carhartt blue denim jacket, hooded varsity sweater and black beanie.

Semi-naked, strip off images aren’t a new thing for celebrities to flaunt the belly. Well, Demi Moore’s pregnancy shoot for Vanity Fair in 1991, expecting her second child with husband Bruce Willis, was another sensation with a naked stomach and a giant diamond ring, or another Vanity Fair cover shoot where Serena Williams posed in 2017.

This January, English reality television personality and model Olivia Bowen took to Instagram to sport her baby bump in Boux Avenue lingerie. She is expecting her first child with her husband, television star Alex Bowen. Images of Beyonce, Britney Spears, Cindy Crawford, Ciara, Gigi Hadid have already set high standards for such photo shoots. While Beyonce draped in a floral Instagram shot showed off her naked bump and wore a bump-revealing sequinned gown at the Grammys, Kylie Jenner has some fascinating images of her upcoming Valentine’s Day collection promoting the new love-themed Kylie Cosmetics. Singer Katy Perry in 2020 was pregnant with daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom and showed off her bump on social media and said during the Kyle and Jackie O radio show: “I’m really grateful for my body, and I have so much respect for other women going through this process. You get a whole new viewpoint on being pregnant.”

Eventually, what’s encouraging this is a striking collection of maternity fashion available with small and big labels. Moms-to-be do not hide the bump and instead rock it with as much ease. Wavy dresses, maternity corsets, and monokinis make a fashion statement and define this trend. Be it actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who walked the ramp for the Lakmé Fashion Week in a Sabyasachi outfit in 2016, Neha Dhupia, Kalki Koechlin, Sameera Reddy, Lisa Haydon, Meghan Markle, Khloe Kardashian, Katy Perry… all have embraced and inspired zillions with their glam maternity dressing.