The people perspective: Socio-cultural evolution of the impact sector

By Smruti Kasulwar

Social change has accelerated globally. Post Pandemic the globally dominant sociodemographic trends are urban to rural, commerce to agriculture, isolation to interconnectedness, less theoretical learning to more hands-on-experience, and more to even more technology usage. These trends led to cultural gains such as collectivism, equality, innovation, and contextual intelligence, especially amongst the younger generation.

In India, the Pearson 2021 Global Learner Survey Series captured some rather interesting insights –

67% of college students report an increased interest in social or civic issues with 85% of college students saying they gained a new appreciation for the struggles of others.

63% of college students report an increased interest in racial equality, 53% in education equality and 52% in healthcare equality.

The top three factors spurring younger Millennials and Gen-Z to engage in a cause are feeling passionate about the issue, meeting like-minded people, and enhancing their expertise. Individual Social Responsibility (ISR) is steadily gaining in popularity.

On the ground, we are noticing the shift. There has been a significant increase in the number of applications from young corporate executives looking to join us in our mission to facilitate learning and earning opportunities for adolescents from urban slums of India and prevent secondary school dropouts.

As an organization, we welcome the change, but we are also very aware of the direct responsibility it places on our shoulders, where we must not only retain their interest but also provide sustainable career trajectories and defined growth paths for them.

Statistics indicate that jobs in this sector are expected to rise by a whopping 13% in the next few years. A rather interesting observation for the HR team at Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF) has been that young India wants to lend their knowledge, experience, and time to help a cause, provided they encounter opportunities and don’t run into barriers.

At Salaam Bombay Foundation, we put a lot of emphasis on ‘Happy Minds,’ where mental well-being is balanced with project targets. A fun, happy and safe workplace is essential to enhance productivity. Working at the grassroots level can take a toll on the mental health of the employees so we are constantly re-formulating our policies, keeping the changing needs of our people in mind. For instance, we were one of the first NGOs in India to usher in the work-from-home policy as a pre-emptive measure even before the government could declare a national emergency because of the pandemic. Over the years we have been consistently ranked amongst the Top 10 NGOs by Great Place to Work and have also been recognised as one of the safest places for women to work at.

To us, the evolving equation is that Gen Z is passionate about aligning themselves to the social impact, mission, and values of an organization. Not only is Gen-Z more focused on developing their ‘Social Intelligence Quotient,’ or SQ but also actively seek out opportunities that demarcate them as change agents. The social sector is all about mission-critical services and making an impact through citizen engagement. To meet this generation’s expectations, the social sector must take the time to think over and navigate potential barriers, invest in the right technologies, the right work culture, and reset expectations to open-up opportunities for Gen-Z. This will not only set up the social sector for success, for generations to come, but will be laying down the foundation for organisations to progress with people at its center.

(The author is Vice President- Human Resources & Administration, Salaam Bombay Foundation. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)