The Parle-G story: The world’s largest-selling biscuit with sales of Rs 8000 crore; here’s about the mystery behind the Parle-G girl who was even rumored to be Sudha Murty

Parle-G is not just a biscuit; it’s an enduring connection to our past, a symbol of home, and an everlasting taste of childhood. As we take a bite of this beloved biscuit, we savor not only its delicious flavor but the memories it holds and the promise of a sweeter tomorrow.

The soft crunch, the melt-in-your-mouth goodness, and that adorable little girl on the iconic yellowish packet – all of it weaved into a tapestry of memories that have stood the test of time. Did you know that our Parle-G was was Parlez-Gluco until the early 80’s?

Parle-G is so iconic that even in the pandemic times, when big businesses were slowing down, the sales of Parle-G were at its best.

This is the story of Parle-G, the world’s largest selling biscuit, and the mystery Parle-G girl who graces its packaging since ages, which was even claimed to be the childhood photograph of the celebrated author and Infosys chairperson, Sudha Murty.

A journey through Time: The birth of Parle-G

In 1929, amidst the winds of the Swadeshi movement, Mohanlal Dayal of the Chauhan family established the first Parle factory in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Drawing inspiration from the call to promote Indian goods, Dayal delved into the confectionery business, armed with skills acquired during his sojourn in Germany. He took a ship to Germany to acquire the craft of confectionery-making, and when he returned, he had both the necessary knowledge and the necessary equipment (imported from Germany for Rs 60,000).With just 12 workers and German-imported machinery, the House of Parle was born, and its delicious confections started leaving an indelible mark on taste buds.

Little did they know that this humble beginning with just 12 workers would lay the foundation for an iconic brand that would stand the test of time.

It’s interesting to note that it’s thought the founders neglected to give the factory a name since they were too busy running it.

As a result, the first Indian-owned confectionery company in the nation eventually acquired the name Parle, the city in which it was founded.

The Wax Paper Era: when G in Parle G stood for glucose

In 1938, India’s most beloved biscuit was introduced as “Parle Gluco.” However, in 1985, the company decided to rename the product as “Parle-G” to keep up with the competition in the biscuit market. Initially, the ‘G’ in Parle-G represented ‘glucose,’ which later evolved into ‘genius’ according to a brand slogan. Since then, the packaging and taste of Parle-G biscuits have remained unchanged.

In the 1980s, these biscuits gained popularity among people of all ages. To avoid confusion with similar brand names, such as Britannia, which also launched their own glucose biscuits, Parle Products faced challenges. Customers would often ask shopkeepers for “glucose biscuits” without specifying the brand. In response, Parle adopted a new packaging design featuring a yellowish wax-paper wrapper adorned with a cute image of a little girl, along with the company’s red-colored logo and the name “Parle-G.”

From Parle Gluco to Parle-G: G for genius

With a stroke of genius, Parle Gluco transformed into Parle-G in 1982. The ‘G’ initially represented glucose but was playfully interpreted as ‘genius’ later on – a testament to its unrivaled popularity. The rebranding not only cleared any confusion but also solidified Parle-G’s position as India’s beloved biscuit.

The endearing mystery: Who is the Parle-G girl?

For decades, an enchanting mystery surrounded the little girl on the Parle-G packaging. Speculations abounded, with some claiming it to be a childhood photograph of Sudha Murty, the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, while others mentioned Neeru Deshpande and Gunjan Gundania.

Finally, the truth was unveiled by Mayank Shah, the group product manager of Parle Products. The girl on the cover was not a real person but an illustration created by the talented artist Maganlal Dahiya from Everest Creative in the 1960s. The truth behind the beloved girl’s identity remains a fascinating enigma that only adds to the brand’s allure.

An unstoppable icon

With a heartwarming mascot and a taste that connects generations, Parle-G’s popularity only continued to soar. The biscuit became a staple in households across India and even in various countries worldwide. Its affordability and wide availability have made it the go-to snack for people from all walks of life.

From India to the world: Parle-G’s global impact

Parle-G’s popularity transcends borders. With manufacturing units in six countries – the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East, and Australia – it has won hearts across the globe. Surprisingly, China stands out as an unexpected hotbed of Parle-G fans, surpassing all other biscuit brands in the country.

Become the first FMCG product to cross Rs 5000 crore mark in India in 2013

Parle-G was the first Indian FMCG brand to surpass Rs 5,000 crore in retail sales, according to a Nielsen study. In China, Parle-G sells more than any other brand of biscuit. In addition, the poll estimates that 4551 Parle-G biscuits are being devoured in India right now.

According to a report released in 2011 by market research firm Nielsen, Parle-G has solidified its position as the top-selling biscuit brand worldwide. In fact, Parle G has outperformed other well-known brands including Kraft Foods’ Oreo, Gamesa from Mexico, and Walmart’s house brands.

The biscuit’s sales gradually increased till they reached a staggering 8000 crores in the 2018–20 session.

The lockdown savior

Due to the lockdown brought on by the Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, individuals began storing readily available and necessary foods, such as the well-known biscuit Parle-G. In addition to this, numerous NGOs and government organisations purchased a large quantity of Parle-G packets for the distribution of aid supplies. These details contributed to the biscuit’s significant sales. The business itself provided 3 crore packets to those in need as humanitarian supplies. Many migrant workers and labourers who had to walk back to their homes found the extremely cheap 5 Rupee packs to be quite helpful.

Become a legacy

As the world’s leading biscuit brand, Parle-G has become more than just a product; it represents cherished memories and a taste that transcends generations. With monthly production enough to cover the distance to the moon and back, Parle-G continues to hold a special place in the hearts and homes of millions.

Parle-G has carved its place in history as more than just a biscuit. It is a symbol of unity, love, and cherished memories. As we dunk Parle-G in tea, milk, or even just water, we take a trip down memory lane, savoring the taste of nostalgia.

The journey of Parle-G from a small factory in Vile Parle to the world’s most loved biscuit is a testament to the power of passion, innovation, and the love of countless consumers.