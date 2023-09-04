The oldest business family in India: Wadia Family, makers of Bombay Dyeing, Hunterwali, linked to the birth of the US National Anthem, related to Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Did you know that the US national anthem was composed on a ship made in India? The company that built HMS Minden is now India’s oldest conglomerate, Wadia Group. To grasp its age, consider that when Wadia Group began, the first industrial revolution hadn’t even kicked off, electricity was just a scientific test, and Napoléon Bonaparte wasn’t born yet.

Wadia’s are a family that are not only India’s oldest business dynasty but also holds a remarkable connection to the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Wadia family’s journey is one of resilience, innovation, and longevity, spanning over 283 years and multiple generations. From shipbuilding to textiles, aviation to real estate, the Wadia Group’s influence can be traced through the annals of India’s economic history.

Let’s delve into the captivating saga of the Wadia family and their indelible mark on various industries.

From shipbuilding pioneers to industrial titans

The Wadia family’s legacy takes root with Lowjee Wadia, a skilled carpenter and shipbuilder, who embarked on a transformative journey upon receiving an invitation from the British to Mumbai. This marked the birth of the Wadia Group, as Lowjee oversaw the construction of Asia’s first dry dock, Bombay Dockyard. The quality of their ships was so exceptional that even today, the world’s second-oldest surviving warship, ‘HMS Trincomalee,’ stands as a testament to their craftsmanship. The family’s shipbuilding prowess extended to significant historical vessels like ‘HMS Minden’ and ‘HMS Cornwallis,’ solidifying their place in maritime history.

Involved in film production: Hunterwali and more

Meanwhile, the great-grandsons of Lowjee, JBH Wadia and Homi Wadia, drew inspiration from Indian and Hollywood films. They established Wadia Movietone in 1933, a movie studio in Mumbai’s Chembur. Merely two years after India’s first talkie film ‘Alam Ara,’ they released their own talkie, ‘Lal-e-Yaman.’ Wadia Movietone crafted 20+ films, including hits like ‘Hunterwali’ & ‘Miss Frontier Mail,’ featuring Indian cinema’s early female action star, Fearless Nadia.

Diversification and global reach

As time marched forward, the Wadia Group expanded its horizons far beyond its shipbuilding origins. The family’s interests span tea and coffee plantations, textile manufacturing, aviation, and even the food and beverage industry. Their foray into tea estates in India and Tanzania, along with a controlling stake in the North American organic tea brand ‘Choice,’ underscores their commitment to diverse markets and sustainable practices.

A Multifaceted Empire: Bombay Dyeing

Originating in India, we arrive at the picturesque Ooty, where the group possesses the Dunsandle Tea Estate – one of South India’s earliest planted tea estates. Alongside this, they also hold numerous other tea estates, like Singampatti Estates, spanning 2,800 hectares of land for tea cultivation and yielding 8 million kgs of tea each year.

The Wadia family’s empire extends to various sectors, each demonstrating their commitment to excellence and innovation. From owning an airline, Go Air, to leading textile company Bombay Dyeing and food conglomerate Britannia Industries, their influence reverberates across the business landscape. Their contributions to the Indian Premier League with Kings XI Punjab and the world of fashion through Gladrags magazine showcase their versatility.

Britannia

Additionally, the conglomerate possesses India’s biggest Hydrogen Peroxide manufacturing facility and possesses Britannia, a prominent food label. Britannia’s biscuit varieties such as VitaMarieGold, Good day, 50 50, Bourbon, and Little Hearts are widely recognized within India, reaching over 50% of households. In the GCC nations, Britannia stands as one of the top 3 biscuit brands.

Connection with Muhammad Ali Jinnah

While the Wadia family’s legacy is undeniably tied to business acumen, their historical connections also intrigue. The current chairperson of the Wadia Group, Nusli Wadia is the grandson of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His father Neville Wadia was married to Dina Jinnah, the only daughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s daughter. Despite this connection to Pakistan’s founding father, the family chose to remain rooted in India and continue their industrial pursuits.

Social work

Beyond business, the Wadia family has displayed a commitment to societal well-being. Contributions to Parsi colonies, educational institutions, and healthcare initiatives underscore their dedication to building a stronger community.

From shipbuilding in the 18th century to shaping modern industries, the Wadia Group’s journey is a reflection of India’s evolution. As they continue to diversify and innovate, their legacy reminds us that the spirit of entrepreneurship knows no bounds.