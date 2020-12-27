The New Year home party with classic Hollywood rom-coms! Relive the magic of Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan and more

They get attracted to each other at a New Year's Eve party but set each other up with their best friends. At another New Year's party, Harry declares his love for Sally and they eventually get married.

By Reya Mehrotra

New Year’s Eve

The 2011 romantic comedy stars Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bonjovi and Robert De Niro. The Garry Marshall movie follows a series of interconnected stories of people facing various issues in their lives on New Year’s Eve. It shows how lives of people from different walks of life get intertwined in an attempt to find happiness of the big eve. It is assumed to be one of the trilogies of Marshall’s set on a day’s holiday with the other movies being Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day.

Mermaids

The 1990 American drama starred Cher, Winona Ryder and Bob Hoskins among others. The film follows 15 year old anxiety ridden Charlotte, 9 year old half sister Kate and their single and carefree mother Rachel. The movie is based on Patty Dann’s 1986 novel of the same name. Both Ryder’s performance and the film received critical acclaim. The New Year Eve’s costume party brings about a crucial turning point in the film where previously Catholicism obsessed Charlotte gets intimate with Joe, her love interest while her younger sister drowns and the mother says no to moving in with her partner.

When Harry Met Sally

The 1989 romantic comedy stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as Harry and Sally, respectively. They meet in Chicago and undertake a cross country drive to New York. The film raises a popular question, ‘Can men and women ever be just friends?’ They get attracted to each other at a New Year’s Eve party but set each other up with their best friends. At another New Year’s party, Harry declares his love for Sally and they eventually get married.

The Holiday

In this 2006 romantic comedy, two lovelorn women portrayed by Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz arrange a two-week home exchange during the Christmas and holiday season after their breakups. Kate plays Iris Simpkins, a society columnist while Diaz plays Amanda Woods, a successful businesswoman. It stars Jude Law and Jack Black as leading male protagonists. In each other’s abode, they deal with their emotional setbacks and overcome it. In the end, everyone celebrates New Year’s Eve together. The movie has been filmed in England and California and makes for a good year end watch.

The Apartment

If a fan of retro Hollywood, then the 1960 movie The Apartment may fit the bill. The American romantic comedy stars Jack Lemmon and Shirley Maclaine in lead roles. An insurance clerk, Lemmon, to climb up the corporate ladder, allows his senior colleagues o use his apartment for extra marital affairs while he is in love with an elevator operator, played byMacLaine, who in turn is having an affair with Lemmon’s boss. The lead stars were nominated at the Oscars and won Golden Globe Awards for their performances while the film was widely appreciated and won many awards. The film ends with a New Year’s Eve party.

The Age of Adaline

The 2015 movie stars Blake Lively and Michiel Huisman. It is the story of Adaline Bowman who has remained 29 years of age since the last eight decades, not allowing anyone to get too close to her or less they discover her secret. The 107 year old Lively was stopped from aging when she met an accident and had a thunderbolt and cold water that miraculously left her 29 forever. However, when she falls for Ellis Jones, her life changes forever. The movie is based on the lines of Meet Joe Black and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Holiday Inn

Another Hollywood retro is the 1942 movie Holiday Inn that stars Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, among others. The film’s song White Christmas is one of the most popular Christmas songs and won an Academy Award. The film revolves around Christmas and New Year’s Eve as the cast prepares for their musical acts. It ends on New Year’s Eve with the reuniting of its protagonists Ted and Lila and Jim and Linda preparing for their life at the Inn.

Sleepless in Seattle

The Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan starrer 1993 movie is a holiday watch. Sam and his eight year old son Jonah start their new life on a houseboat after he loses his wife to cancer. When he speaks about his loss on radio, thousands of women reach out to him, including Annie Reed, a reporter. The movie is about his son’s attempt to find his widowed father a partner. They eventually meet after a series of coincidences and chances. The movie stretches over the holiday season – from Christmas to over Valentine’s Day and hence, proves a rejuvenating watch.