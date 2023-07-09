The Nawab and Begum of Pataudi family: A look into the luxurious lifestyle of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are Bollywood royalty and doesn’t shy away from owning it. Kareena hails from the Kapoor family, who have for generations graced the big screen with their stellar performances and carved a niche for themselves in the industry. Said Ali Khan is an actor and son of legendary cricket player, Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

A love story that started on the film sets turned into a happy and successful marriage of over a decade. The couple starred in multiple blockbuster films together and have acquired a bank balance of millions. With a cumulative net worth of over $200 billion dollars, this power couple loves to live a life of extravaganza.

From expensive cars to a palace to a brand. Let’s take a look at the luxurious lifestyle of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, all the expensive things they own:

Palatial mansions

The Pataudi palace that is worth Rs. 800 crores is inherited by Saif. The couple also own a four storeyed house in Bandra, where they currently reside, the new home is worth Rs 25-30 crore.

Inside the Pataudi Palace

The couple have ventured into real estate beyond borders as they bought a vacation home in Gstaad, Switzerland that is priced at $33 crores as reported by Economic Times.

A ring that sits heavy

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Source: ANI

A royal wedding deserves an equally expensive diamond ring. Saif proposed to Kareena in Greece with a 5 carat platinum band diamond ring that costs Rs 75 lakhs approx.

Sporty wheels

The couple have splurged on sporty wheels that they are often seen in and around the city. A Mercedes Benz S class worth Rs 1.40 crore, an Audi Q7 priced at about Rs.90 lakhs according to CarDekho and a Land Rover Range Rover sport among other expensive cars.

All things fashion

From luxury bags to shoes, Kareena has an elaborate collection of some of the classic pieces. Two Birkin bags priced at Rs 13 lakhs and other designer bags from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and other high end brands.

Both Saif and Kareena have an, elaborate collection of watches. Kareena owns a Bvlgari Serperti watch. saif owns a collection of Rolex and Philippe Pateks which are priced at about Rs 30 lakhs each.

House of Pataudi

House of Pataudi store in Mumbai, Source: ANI

A brand as royal as Saif himself. The House of Pataudi, owned by him, Exceed Entertainment, and Myntra aims bring together luxury and affordability making ethnic wear fashionable that is curated with 2,500-3,000 styles in apparel, footwear, and home decor. The brand opened its first offline store in Mumbai in 2022.

The power couple of Bollywood truly believes in living life like royalty and splurging on all things expensive.