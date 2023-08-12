The man behind dominating Domino’s success in India: Ajay Kaul’s journey, his work with Isha Insights, and connection with Sadhguru

India is a country where, even big food chains are forces to redesign their menus to lure the Indian customers. In a culinary landscape where Starbucks offers tandoori paneer rolls, KFC tempts with the “paneer zinger,” and Burger King dons the crown with a Paneer King burger, Domino’s has embraced a more profound transformation. From the very essence of its flour to its overarching identity, the brand has orchestrated a symphony that harmonizes local tastes with a dash of Western flair. The result? Domino’s reigns as India’s preeminent international food chain, an achievement marked by a sprawling presence of 806 stores spread across 170 cities—a feat twice the size of McDonald’s footprint.

Domino’s India sells the cheapest Domino’s pizza in the world.

With a savvy blend of innovation, market understanding, and a dash of Western cool, Domino’s has emerged as India’s most successful international fast-food chain, amassing an impressive 806 stores across 170 cities. This is a feat that outshines even McDonald’s, with Domino’s reporting a remarkable 20% higher revenue and pizza sales that eclipse those in any country outside the United States.

But do you know, who is behind this extra-ordinary success of Dominos in india making our ocuntry the biggest market outside U.S?

The man was Ajay Kaul, the then CEO of Jubilant Foodworks, which owns the franchise of Dominos in India, who reinvented Dominos, who made India the only country where Dominos was bigger than Mcdonalds.

Early Life and entry into the world of food

Hailing from an academic background with an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi degree and a management degree from Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, Ajay Kaul was already poised for excellence. However, his path would soon intersect with the world of food and hospitality.

Ajay Kaul is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of diverse experience in the B2C sector. He has held pivotal leadership roles, including 15+ years as a CEO and 25 years in senior executive positions. Notably, he served as the CEO of Jubilant Foodworks from 2005 to 2017, during which he orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, guiding the company to a successful IPO in 2010.

This IPO was hailed as the most successful of the decade (2010-2020) by Eco Times and positioned the company as the largest market for Domino’s outside the USA, making it India’s largest QSR brand.

Involved with Burger King, Chaayos, California Burrito

In addition to his impactful corporate career, Kaul’s influence extends to his involvement as a Senior Director and Advisor with Everstone Capital Advisors, where he serves on the boards of Burger King Indonesia and Domino’s Indonesia, as well as Burger King India.

He also assumed roles as a chief advisor and investor in startups like Chaayos, California Burrito, and Daalchini. Further, He is an active board member of XLRI Jamshedpur and Plan International India.

Kaul’s expertise extends to his position as a Senior Advisor with Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) and as an investor with the Indian Angel Network. He is also associated with organizing the CEO Leadership Program called Isha insights at the ISHA Leadership Academy, inspired by Sadhguru’s teachings. His impressive journey includes roles at various companies, including TNT Express, TNT India Ltd, ModiLufthansa, and American Express, where he excelled in sales, marketing, and leadership.

In 2005, at the age of 52, Kaul took over the reins of Jubilant Foodworks, the company that held the franchise rights for Domino’s in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. At that juncture, the Indian food scene was no stranger to pizzas and burgers, courtesy of local and international chains. Yet, Kaul saw an opportunity to transform Domino’s into a more accessible option for middle-income consumers.

Strategizing success

Kaul’s vision extended beyond just making pizzas. He recognized the need to redefine the value proposition of Domino’s by offering affordable pizzas to the masses. He introduced game-changing campaigns like the Fun-Meal pizza range at Rs45 and the Rs35 Pizza Mania campaign, which made single servings of pizza accessible to everyone. These strategies not only lowered the cost of the indulgence but also redefined the pizza category in India.

Moreover, Kaul infused a new vigor into Domino’s delivery service, emphasizing the famous “30 minutes or free” campaign. This strategy not only heightened customer expectations but also set the brand apart in terms of speedy service.

Dominating the domino’s success

Kaul’s leadership acumen bore fruit swiftly. Under his guidance, Jubilant Foodworks’ turnover surged to Rs2,410 crore ($362.2 million) in 2016, a staggering 33 times more than the Rs73 crore ($11 million) recorded in 2005. During his tenure, he expanded Domino’s presence from a mere 93 outlets to an impressive network of over 1,062 stores across India. This accomplishment earned India the distinction of being the largest market for Domino’s outside of the United States, solidifying Kaul’s legacy as a driving force behind Domino’s colossal success in the country.

Personal life

Beyond his professional endeavors, Ajay Kaul’s interests and involvements reflect his multifaceted personality. He’s an avid golfer and bridge player, and his love for music and singing showcases his artistic side. His social conscience shines through his involvement in various social causes, a testament to his commitment to making a positive impact on society.

Connection with Sadhguru

One intriguing aspect of Ajay Kaul’s life is his connection with Sadhguru, the renowned spiritual leader. Kaul is an active participant in the CEO Leadership Program called “Isha Insights” at the Isha Leadership Academy, an institution inspired by Sadhguru’s teachings. This association highlights Kaul’s dedication to holistic growth and development, not just in the business realm but also on a personal and spiritual level.

Achievements

Kaul’s achievements were recognized with numerous awards, including being named the Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young in 2011. He was also awarded ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award 2014 – Practising Manager’ by XLRI Jamshedpur, ‘The Outstanding CEO of the year 2014’, one of the ‘Top 100 CEOs in India’, Ernst and Young ‘Entrepreneur of the Year 2010’ and ‘Professional Leader of the Year 2013’.

Philanthropy

Kaul founded the Iqwat Foundation, an NGO startup aiming to connect and preserve the culture of Kashmiri Pandits through a mobile app.

Ajay Kaul’s journey from a diverse background to revolutionizing the Indian food industry is a tale of perseverance, innovation, and strategic brilliance. His tenure at Jubilant Foodworks saw Domino’s rise to unprecedented heights, with Kaul’s unwavering determination and visionary strategies transforming it into a household name across India. Beyond the boardroom, Kaul’s active engagement in social causes and his spiritual pursuits underscore his commitment to a well-rounded and fulfilling life. His legacy continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and leaders, and his influence on Domino’s enduring success in India remains unmatched.