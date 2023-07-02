The making of ‘Sabyasachi’: Man behind the label that literally stitched dreams into reality; A look at his journey from Rs 20000 to a net worth of Rs 114 crores

‘I am wearing Sabyasachi’, a line you might have heard from actors and actresses like a zillion times. Ever wondered who is behind this ‘Sabyasachi’ that everyone keep talking about?

The brand has been named after the ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. In the world of fashion, there exists a rare breed of visionaries who transcend trends, fabrics, and stitches to create timeless masterpieces. One such luminary is the enigmatic and illustrious Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Renowned for his exceptional craftsmanship, unwavering commitment to authenticity, and profound emotional resonance in his creations, Sabyasachi is a design maestro whose journey to success is as fascinating as the garments he weaves.

The most wanted wedding dress designer of the celebrities, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the youngest member ever to grace the esteemed board of directors at the National Museum of Indian Cinema. With a brush dipped in sartorial sorcery, he transforms celluloid dreams into vibrant reality, leaving an indelible mark on the silver screen.

Early life

Born and raised in a middle-class family in Kolkata, India, Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s childhood was akin to vivid dreams, woven with threads of imagination and artistry. From an early age, he found solace in the world of textiles, drawn to the colors, textures, and intricate details that spoke volumes without uttering a word.

Sabyasachi’s journey to success was not paved with silver spoons but with unyielding determination and unwavering passion. Like every other Indian parents’ mentality, his parents thought fashion designing was not a well-paid job. Left with no other choice, the famous lehenga designer had to run away from his house and make his ends meet by waitering. With an innate flair for design, he pursued a formal education in fashion, graduating from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kolkata.

The making of the label

With just a sum of Rs 20,000 borrowed from his sister , the designer after completing his graduation, decided to start his won label as he found himself at a crossroads, armed with dreams of establishing his own fashion label. With just three employees and a meager storefront, his journey to success began. His days were filled with challenges and hardships, his nights consumed by tireless dedication to his craft.

His debut and big break

In 2002, Sabyasachi Mukherjee got his debut in India Fashion Week and received favorable press coverage. He debuted on an international catwalk in the spring of 2003, winning the “Grand Winner Award” at the Mercedes Benz New Asia Fashion Week in Singapore. This paved the path for him to attend a workshop by Jean Paul Gaultier and Azzedine Alaia in Paris. At the Lakme Fashion Week in 2003, he presented his “Kora” collection, which featured hand-woven, unbleached fabrics embellished with Kantha and other handicrafts.

In the annals of fashion history, 2006 marks a turning point—a pivotal moment that would thrust Sabyasachi Mukherjee onto the international stage, igniting a fiery trail that would leave the fashion world dazzled. From captivating the elite at Oxford University to reigning supreme at fashion weeks across the globe, Sabyasachi’s reign knew no bounds, cementing his status as a global sensation.

Sabyasachi unveiled his collection, the Nair Sisters, at the Oxford University annual black-tie charity dinner fashion show. Sabyasachi ventured forth to conquer the world’s most coveted runways. From the iconic New York Fashion Week to the avant-garde London Fashion Week, his designs radiated with an unmistakable aura, captivating the fashion elite and commanding attention. But Sabyasachi’s journey didn’t stop there. His creative brilliance knew no bounds as he graced the stages of Bridal Asia, Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, Miami Fashion Week, and many more.

The fashion capital of Milan bowed down to the brilliance of Sabyasachi Mukherjee in 2004, as he became the first and only Indian designer to receive an invitation to showcase his label at Milan Fashion Week.

The essence of Sabyasachi

Unlike conventional fashion designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s success lies not merely in his design aesthetics but in his ability to imbue each creation with a distinct emotional narrative. His works resonate with a soul-stirring quality that draws inspiration from rich Indian heritage, culture, and history.

Sabyasachi’s garments are a confluence of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary vision. Every stitch tells a story, revealing layers of tradition, emotion, and empowerment. From meticulously handcrafted sarees adorned with intricate embroidery to resplendent bridal couture that captures the essence of timeless love, Sabyasachi’s creations breathe life into the silent desires of those who wear them.

From Celebrities to Everyday Heroes

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creations have adorned numerous celebrities, catapulting him to international fame. From Bollywood icons like Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to global sensations such as Oprah Winfrey, his designs have graced red carpets and magazine covers, mesmerizing the world with their opulence and grace.

But Sabyasachi’s impact extends far beyond the glamorous realm of celebrities. His commitment to inclusivity and representation has made his designs accessible to everyday heroes, women who dream of feeling extraordinary on their special occasions. With his ready-to-wear collections, Sabyasachi has touched the lives of countless individuals, offering them a chance to embrace their inner royalty and celebrate their unique stories.

While Mukherjee’s contributions to Bollywood are vast and diverse, it is his artistry as a costume designer that has garnered him widespread acclaim. As one of the Associate Designer Members of the Fashion Design Council of India, he effortlessly blurs the lines between fashion and cinema, crafting exquisite ensembles that elevate characters and narratives to new heights.

From the poignant tale of self-discovery in “English Vinglish” to the riveting dance between light and darkness in “Raavan,” his costumes become an extension of the characters themselves, adding depth, symbolism, and visual splendor to every frame. From the resplendent beauty of traditional attire in “Laaga Chunari Mein Daag” to the ethereal elegance of period pieces in “Guzaarish,” his designs transport audiences into worlds both familiar and fantastical.

The go to wedding dress brand for the Bollywood stars

In the most talked about wedding in the B-town, Anushka Sharma wore a pale pink lehenga to their well-publicized wedding on December 11, 2017, while Virat Kohli donned a raw silk ivory sherwani by Sabyasachi.

Furthermore, Ranveer Singh donned a red raw silk Sabyasachi sherwani, while Deepika Padukone wore a red lehenga to their high-profile wedding on November 14, 2018.

Nick and Priyanka each donned a handcrafted Sabyasachi outfit to their second wedding. Chopra wore a shimmering, crimson-red lehenga adorned with hand-cut organza flowers, French knots made of silk floss, and Siam-red crystals. 110 embroiderers in Calcutta put roughly 3,720 hours to create this incredibly intricate artwork.

Net worth and assets

According to some reports in the media, it is anticipated that the net worth of Sabyasachi would be around Rs 114 crores as of 2022.

Sabyasachi brand is India’s largest and most influential luxury designer brand with strong Indian roots and global appeal and in 2021, the famous Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail became a strategic partnership with Sabyasachi by acquiring 51 per cent stake in the brand for Rs 398 crore

Along with a few foreign merchants in California, Atlanta, London, and Dubai, the Sabyasachi brand has flagship stores in Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

While Sabyasachi’s name has become synonymous with bridal wear and luxury fashion, his creative vision extends beyond clothing. He has ventured into jewelry design, home decor, and even a line of exquisite fragrances, each carrying his signature touch of timeless elegance.