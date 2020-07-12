The Magic Immunity Pill: Timely book suggests simple lifestyle changes for stronger immunity

A timely book suggests simple lifestyle changes for stronger immunity
By now, the pandemic has enlightened us to the wisdom of changing our lifestyle and giving our immune system its well-deserved importance. Author and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho’s new book The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle comes as a timely reminder to that. The book, co-authored by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, introduces some simple and sustainable lifestyle changes that one can adopt. It also has a foreword written by actor Ayushmann Khurrana, supporting his nutritionist’s passion project. What’s even more interesting is that the book, published by Buuks, is available online and is free to download.
Elaborating on the powerful connection between the mind and the body, Coutinho says in the book: “We cannot separate the two. In most cases, disease and sickness starts in the mind and soul, and while treating the physical symptoms, it is extremely important to look at the mind and human spirit as well as diagnose the root cause and work on it. Every human is individual and unique in their own way and must be assessed, diagnosed and treated as a unique individual.”
The book has relevant facts and practical suggestions for changes in diet and lifestyle for all ages. There are exercise and emotional wellness tips to strengthen immunity as well. The book also defines the sleep pattern besides suggesting things like drinking homemade brews.
Book details
The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle
Luke Coutinho & Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Buuks
