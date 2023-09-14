The luxurious lifestyle of Jawan actress Nayanthara; Here’s a look at the most expensive things owned by her and her net worth

As Atlee’s Jawan breaks records at the box office, this power-packed, mass entertainer has been winning hearts. The star cast of the film has some of the finest actors from the Indian film industry. The number of female actors in prominent roles have grabbed the audience and critics’ attention to Atlee’s blockbuster. Playing the film’s leading lady, Nayanthara has proved her mettle. Nayanthara, an actress and a film producer, and her prominence in the South Indian film industry also helped her secure a place in Forbes’ “Indian Celebrity 100” list in 2018.

The actress is one of the highest-paid artists in the country and lives a life of luxury. Nayanthara started her career in 2003 and since then has been part of a number of high-grossing films. With a net worth of Rs 183 crore, as per a GQ report, Nayanthara lives a luxurious life with her spouse Vignesh Shivan, and two kids.

Nayanthara reportedly received a salary of Rs 10 crore for her role in Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Nayanthara’s real estate portfolio

Nayanthara reportedly owns a number of homes in cities including Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kerala, as per Magicbricks.com. Her ancestral house is one of the most luxurious properties in Kerala, while the other two are in Hyderabad’s affluent Banjara Hills neighbourhood and cost her about Rs 15 crore each, GQ reports.

Nayanthara’s expansive and sumptuous mansions in Chennai are valued at above Rs 100 crore. According to reports, she has also bought an unspecified Mumbai flat with a view of the sea.

A private jet

According to The Economic Times, Nayanthara purchased a private jet a few years ago to accommodate her demanding work schedule and for her trips with her family. Other well-known South Indian actors with private aircraft include Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

A range of luxury cars

Nayanthara is the owner of several expensive cars. BMW 5 S Series is a part of her collection. Apart from this, a Mercedes GLS 350 D, a Ford Endeavour, a BMW 7 series, and an Innova Crysta.

Rowdy production house

Nayanthara and her spouse, actor, singer and producer Vignesh Shivan established Rowdy Pictures as their own production company in 2021. They have created a number of highly regarded films under their production label, including Koozhangal (2021), Netrikann (2021), and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022). According to reports, the company will have a net worth of Rs 50 crore.

The Lip Balm Company- Nayanthara’s own skincare brand

Nayanthara launched The Lip Balm Company with Dr Renita Rajan in 2019, adding her name to the list of famous people who have their own skincare line. The lip balm company launched its business in 2021 and claims to be the first major brand with more than 100 different lip balm varieties. According to reports, the actress owns a stake in the renowned tea-selling snack store.